By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Carex Handwash Aloe Vera 250Ml

5(1)Write a review
Carex Handwash Aloe Vera 250Ml

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Product Description

  • Our Eco bottle is 100% recyclable, and we're encouraging customers to reuse their pump and bottle by using our liquid soap refill packs to help reduce the amount of plastic used. We've teamed up with Terracycle to make recycling our pumps and eco pouches that bit easier.
  • Carex Dermacare Aloe Vera Hand Wash is a refreshing liquid soap for busy hands. The kind formula with Dermacare is designed to actively enhance skins natural pH, gently cleanse to remove dirt and germs, and the natural moisturisers help leave feeling skin soft and smooth. Carex - trusted antibacterial protection you can rely on. So no matter how hard working and dirty our hands get, this refreshing soap will care and leave hands feeling clean and healthy.
  • At Carex we've been keep hands healthy and caring for hands for over 25 years. The Carex Dermacare range is expertly formulated to be kind and gentle to help keep skin feeling soft, whilst effectively removing dirt to leave hands feeling fresh and hygienically clean. Carex Dermacare range provides all round protection for healthy hands.
  • Not all hand washes are equal…Carex cleans, cares and protects for all the family & the environment so that you can get stuck into life. That's why we Carex.
  • Special blend of moisturisers and Aloe Vera
  • Dermacare enhances your skins natural pH for healthy hands
  • Effective but very gentle
  • UK's No.1 Hand Wash Brand
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Polyquaternium-7, Parfum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Potassium Sorbate, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, CI 42051, CI 47005

Produce of

Made in the UK

Warnings

  • WARNING: Avoid contact with eyes: if this occurs rinse well immediately with warm water. Avoid contact with natural stone surfaces and stainless steel.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Freepost PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd.,
  • 3500 Aviator Way,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 5TG.

Return to

  • For questions or comments, call free in the UK on 0800 581001, or write to
  • Freepost PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd.,
  • 3500 Aviator Way,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 5TG.
  • www.carex.co.uk

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Avoid contact with eyes: if this occurs rinse well immediately with warm water. Avoid contact with natural stone surfaces and stainless steel.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great item

5 stars

Great item

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here