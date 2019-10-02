By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sure Women Cotton Stick Antiperspirant Deodorant 40Ml

1(1)Write a review
£ 2.75
£6.88/100ml
  • Every second counts, whether you’re running late or running to beat your personal best. Nothing should distract from your focus – especially not sweat.
  • Sure Women Cotton Dry anti-perspirant deodorant stick 40ml is formulated to provide 48 hour protection against sweat and odour with an alcohol-free formula, so you can feel fresh, dry and protected all day long.
  • This anti-perspirant deodorant has a light, clean fragrance inspired by fresh cotton sheets, so you can have the confidence to keep moving all day long whilst feeling fresh and dry. That soft, fresh scent of cotton stays with you no matter how hard you push yourself.
  • Sure Women Cotton Dry anti-perspirant deodorant contains Sure’s innovative MotionSense technology which releases a burst of clean, floral fragrance when you need it most. It works like this; unique microcapsules sit on the surface of your skin. When you move, friction breaks the microcapsules and they release more fragrance. So the more you move, the more it protects.
  • So, get all day freshness and 48 hour protection morning to night with Sure Women Cotton Dry anti-perspirant deodorant to keep sweat and odour at bay.
  • Sure. It won’t let you down.
  • How to use: Apply your Sure anti-perspirant deodorant stick onto dry underarms evenly. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin.
  • (ethyl alcohol)
  • Reliable 48 hour protection against sweat and body odour
  • Unique MotionSense technology releases bursts of freshness throughout the day
  • All day freshness, 48 hour protection against sweat and body odour with a clean, fresh scent
  • A clean fragrance with light, floral notes inspired by fresh cotton sheets
  • Dermatologically tested and alcohol-free
  • Sure, It won't let you down
  • Pack size: 40ML

Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex GLY, Stearyl Alcohol, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Parfum, Polyethylene, BHT, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Gelatin Crosspolymer, Cellulose Gum, Sodium benzoate, Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Maltodextrin, Hydrolyzed Corn Starch, Silica, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool

Russian Federation

  • Directions: shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray

  • Anti-perspirant stick. Caution: do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Stop use if irritation develops as we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

40 ℮

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Marion

1 stars

Such a pity the scent for this product has changed - it really is most unpleasant. Please bring back the original product.

