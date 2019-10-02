Sure Women Cotton Stick Antiperspirant Deodorant 40Ml

Marion
Such a pity the scent for this product has changed - it really is most unpleasant. Please bring back the original product.
Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex GLY, Stearyl Alcohol, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Parfum, Polyethylene, BHT, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Gelatin Crosspolymer, Cellulose Gum, Sodium benzoate, Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Maltodextrin, Hydrolyzed Corn Starch, Silica, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool
Russian Federation
40 ℮
Anti-perspirant stick. Caution: do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Stop use if irritation develops as we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
