Tim Adams Clare Valley Riesling 75Cl

Lovely Dry wine, great to drink at any time .
I am on the eve of ordering another case, if its stili in stock
A regular favourie
Have bought several vintages of this wine. Flavourful and crisp without being sour. I like it particularly with crab but also by itself on a sunny day.
Depends upon your taste
I found this rather dry for a Riesling. Perhaps too many preservatives. Left something of an aftertaste.
First proper brush with Riesling.....
Having enjoyed a vast panoply of white wines over the years (albarino and sav-semillon being current favourites,) I was always put off by the petrol presence in Riesling. Having read some superb reviews of Tim Adams' attempts , I took the plunge with this wine and am glad I did. Love the intensity of those limes flavours and look forward to exploring more the hitherto undiscovered world of Riesling.
Another Ripper !!
In the glass, very, I mean very pale colour with a lively and very inviting aroma of predominantly lemon and apples but still with a hint of petrol. Taste wise, Very dry, zingy, crisp and steely, with refined acidity. As well as lemons there was a bit more tropical fruit flavour noticeable and at 11% it was very easy, perhaps a little too easy to drink.
Cant fail with Tims wines!
Just superb Riesling and probably one of the best in the world, well worth the cost
My absolute favourite wine ever!
I am not a wine buff and don't understand much of the language used to explain the characteristics of wine. All I know, is that for some time now, this riesling has been rated as one of the best from the Clare Valley and this particularly vintage doesn't change that. If you like riesling, then I suggest you give this a go - when on special offer in particular - as it is a great price.