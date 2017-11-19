By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.5(7)Write a review
Tim Adams Clare Valley Riesling 75Cl
Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Riesling - White Australian Wine
  • Our 2018 Riesling is made primarily from grapes grown at our "Irelands" and "Bayes" vineyards, as well as from our values growers, the Baum, Morrison and Radford families.
  • The wine demonstrates the brilliant, dry growing conditions of the vintage, showing richness of fruit flavours and balanced crisp natural acidity.
  • The use of only free-run juice allows true Clare Valley citrus and floral characters to dominate, displaying our commitment to quality and regionality.
  • The blend of the vineyards selected for this wine has produced a Riesling with both immediate food compatibility and the flexibility of a potential compatibility and the flexibility of a potential cellaring period of at least 10 years.
  • Wine of Australia
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Units

8.25

ABV

11% vol

Producer

Tim Adams Wines

Wine Maker

Tim Adams

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Riesling

Vinification Details

  • Remaining true to our commitment to make quality Riesling expressing true regionality, only the free run juice was used to make this premium Clare Valley Riesling. Following crushing, de-juicing and juice clarification, fermentation proceeded for two weeks at 12—14°C. The wine has been protein and cold stabilised to normal standards and fined with isinglass. Minimal sulphur dioxide has been used.

History

  • Tim Adams Wines was founded in 1985 and has grown from a crush of just 85 tonnes then to around 900 tonnes today winning a string of international awards. It sources its purely Clare fruit via a network of loyal growers and it's own vineyards.

Regional Information

  • Lying north of Adelaide, South Australia's Clare Valley has a combination of soils, altitude and climate which make it unique among Australian regions for production of a wide range of wines.

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Tim Adams Wines,
  • Warenda Road,
  • Clare,
  • South Australia 5453.

Return to

  • timadamswines.com.au

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

7 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely Dry wine, great to drink at any time .

5 stars

I am on the eve of ordering another case, if its stili in stock

A regular favourie

5 stars

Have bought several vintages of this wine. Flavourful and crisp without being sour. I like it particularly with crab but also by itself on a sunny day.

Depends upon your taste

3 stars

I found this rather dry for a Riesling. Perhaps too many preservatives. Left something of an aftertaste.

First proper brush with Riesling.....

5 stars

Having enjoyed a vast panoply of white wines over the years (albarino and sav-semillon being current favourites,) I was always put off by the petrol presence in Riesling. Having read some superb reviews of Tim Adams' attempts , I took the plunge with this wine and am glad I did. Love the intensity of those limes flavours and look forward to exploring more the hitherto undiscovered world of Riesling.

Another Ripper !!

5 stars

In the glass, very, I mean very pale colour with a lively and very inviting aroma of predominantly lemon and apples but still with a hint of petrol. Taste wise, Very dry, zingy, crisp and steely, with refined acidity. As well as lemons there was a bit more tropical fruit flavour noticeable and at 11% it was very easy, perhaps a little too easy to drink.

Cant fail with Tims wines!

5 stars

Just superb Riesling and probably one of the best in the world, well worth the cost

My absolute favourite wine ever!

5 stars

I am not a wine buff and don't understand much of the language used to explain the characteristics of wine. All I know, is that for some time now, this riesling has been rated as one of the best from the Clare Valley and this particularly vintage doesn't change that. If you like riesling, then I suggest you give this a go - when on special offer in particular - as it is a great price.

