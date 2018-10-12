By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Original Mini Breadsticks 100G

5(3)Write a review
£ 1.00
£1.00/100g
One breadstick
  • Energy31kJ 7kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1741kJ / 412kcal

Product Description

  • Mini breadsticks made with 7% olive oil.
  • MADE IN ITALY. Baked light and crunchy with 7% olive oil. Inspired by traditional Italian recipes, our bakery has been making breadsticks in Parma, Northern Italy, since 1946. It’s a city known for its love of food and fine local ingredients – and our bakery is no different.
  • Made in Italy
  • Baked light and crunchy with 7% olive oil
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Olive Oil (7%), Yeast, Barley Malt Extract, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

Contains approx. 55 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1741kJ / 412kcal31kJ / 7kcal
Fat7.7g0.1g
Saturates1.4g<0.1g
Carbohydrate73.2g1.3g
Sugars2.9g0.1g
Fibre2.9g0.1g
Protein11.1g0.2g
Salt1.8g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect nibbles!

5 stars

Great on their own and perfect for dips!!

they looked tempting on box

5 stars

i think now i am addited, even the regular sizes as well yum yum,

Daughter loves them

5 stars

Good for lunch pack ups

