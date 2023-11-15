Aussie Aussome Volume Shampoo 300Ml

It’s time to pump up the va-va-volume! This lightweight, vegan and volume-boosting shampoo will have your hair bouncing back big-time in next to no time, leaving hair with fabulous fullness and bonza bounce. Aussie Aussome Volume Shampoo's lightweight, silicone free formula is vegan and cruelty free. It leaves fine, flat hair bouncier than a kangaroo and is enriched with Australian Kakadu Plum extract - plus it smells a-mazing (you can thank us later!).

PUMP UP THE VOLUME: Give your hair fabulous fullness and more bounce than a kangaroo with this lightweight Aussie shampoo PROUDLY CRUELTY FREE & VEGAN: Silicone free formula free from animal-derived ingredients ICONIC AUSSIE SCENTS: Sweet, yummy scents for hair that smells divine DON'T USE ME JUST ONCE: Recyclable bottle made from 100% recycled plastic (excluding dyes) INFUSED WITH BONZA GOODNESS: Made with Australian Kakadu Plum extract A IS FOR AUSSIE: The source of our brand, ingredients, upbeat attitude, and your shortcut to AMAZINGLY clean hair

Pack size: 300ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Parfum, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Butylene Glycol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Benzoate, Terminalia Ferdinandiana Fruit Extract, Histidine, Magnesium Nitrate, Glyoxal, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Preparation and Usage