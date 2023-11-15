We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Aussie Aussome Volume Shampoo 300Ml

Aussie Aussome Volume Shampoo 300Ml
It’s time to pump up the va-va-volume! This lightweight, vegan and volume-boosting shampoo will have your hair bouncing back big-time in next to no time, leaving hair with fabulous fullness and bonza bounce. Aussie Aussome Volume Shampoo's lightweight, silicone free formula is vegan and cruelty free. It leaves fine, flat hair bouncier than a kangaroo and is enriched with Australian Kakadu Plum extract - plus it smells a-mazing (you can thank us later!).
PUMP UP THE VOLUME: Give your hair fabulous fullness and more bounce than a kangaroo with this lightweight Aussie shampooPROUDLY CRUELTY FREE & VEGAN: Silicone free formula free from animal-derived ingredientsICONIC AUSSIE SCENTS: Sweet, yummy scents for hair that smells divineDON'T USE ME JUST ONCE: Recyclable bottle made from 100% recycled plastic (excluding dyes)INFUSED WITH BONZA GOODNESS: Made with Australian Kakadu Plum extractA IS FOR AUSSIE: The source of our brand, ingredients, upbeat attitude, and your shortcut to AMAZINGLY clean hair
Pack size: 300ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Parfum, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Butylene Glycol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Benzoate, Terminalia Ferdinandiana Fruit Extract, Histidine, Magnesium Nitrate, Glyoxal, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Open the bottle (it helps), massage into wet hair. Rinse and repeat. For even more aussome results, turn up the volume on your shower-singing too and follow with Aussie Aussome Volume conditioner.

