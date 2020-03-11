By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nice'n Easy No Ammonia Ash Blonde 73 Hair Dye

2(20)Write a review
Nice'n Easy No Ammonia Ash Blonde 73 Hair Dye
£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Non Permanent Hair Dye No Ammonia Medium Ash Blonde 73
  • Nice'n Easy Demi-Permanent Hair Colour gives you a natural & healthy-looking colour result.
  • Ideal for first time colourers, its special system, with Aloe Vera and oils, leaves no visible root line, as the colour will gradually wash away. So no long-term commitment!
  • More shades to choose from than any other product. Choose yours on www.clairol.co.uk
  • Natural & healthy-looking colour and shine
  • Nice'n Easy demi-permanent no ammonia hair colourant
  • Enriches your own natural hair colour and blends away grey in just 15 minutes
  • Lasts up to 24 shampoos
  • Ammonia free
  • 73 Medium ash blonde

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Hexylene Glycol, Ethanolamine, Propylene Glycol, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Soytrimonium Chloride, Ethoxydiglycol, Parfum, Oleth-5, C11-15 Pareth-9, Oleth-2, Dilinoleic Acid, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Tall Oil Acid, Erythorbic Acid, Resorcinol, Sodium Sulfite, Oleamide Mipa, C12-15 Pareth-3, P-Aminophenol, P-Phenylenediamine, Oleth-10, EDTA, Panthenol, M-Aminophenol, N, N-Bis(2-Hydroxyethyl)-P-Phenylenediamine Sulfate, Hexyl Cinnamal, 1-Naphthol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol

Preparation and Usage

  • Q. Is Nice ‘N Easy No Ammonia Right For Me?
  • A. Nice'n Easy No Ammonia will give you a natural & healthy-looking colour result.
  • Ideal for first time colourers, its special system, with Aloe Vera and oils, leaves no visible root line, as the colour will gradually wash away. So no long-term commitment!
  • Q. How Does It Work?
  • A: It's so easy to use & takes only 15 minutes - just apply, leave on for 15 minutes, then rinse out.
  • Nice ‘n Easy No Ammonia Crème Colourant wraps each hair with rich natural looking colour.
  • The special conditioner included in the box helps seal the colour in, and leaves your hair soft and shiny.
  • Q. Will It Cover My Grey?
  • A. Yes! Nice ‘n Easy No Ammonia beautifully enriches your own natural hair colour and blends away grey in just 15 minutes!
  • Q. How Long Will My Colour Last?
  • A. Nice ‘n Easy No Ammonia gradually washes away in about 24 shampoos. If you select a shade that is darker than your natural hair colour, it may take longer to fully wash out. If you'd like to lighten or dramatically change your hair colour try Nice ‘n Easy permanent hair colour or Nice'n Easy Age Defy, all from Clairol.

Warnings

  • Do not colour your hair if: - you have a rash on your face or sensitive, irritated and damaged scalp, - you have ever experienced any reaction after colouring your hair, - you have experienced a reaction to a temporary "Black Henna" tattoo in the past.
  • In case of any reaction or when in doubt consult a doctor before using any hair colour product.
  • Do not use to dye eyelashes or eyebrows. Rinse hair well after application. Avoid contact with eyes. Rinse eyes immediately if product comes into contact with them. Wear suitable gloves.
  • Keep out of reach of children.
  • This product is not intended for use on persons under the age of 16.
  • Temporary 'black henna' tattoos may increase your risk of allergy.
  • Perform allergy alert test 48 hours before use.

Name and address

  • P&G Product Supply (UK) Ltd.,
  • Avenue Road,
  • Seaton Delaval,
  • Whitley Bay Tyne & Wear,
  • NE25 0QJ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP,
  • UK.
  • [UK]: 0800 181184
  • [Ireland]: 1 800 535909

Safety information

View more safety information

20 Reviews

Average of 1.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Disapointed

1 stars

Severe reaction to these hair colours - I always used the 6-8 week colour enhancer with no problem and good grey coverage why oh why have you replaced such a good product that a numerous amount of your customers relied on and are now without any colour for their hair is this any way to treat loyal followers/customers

Didn't get what I was looking for

1 stars

I've come to this website to see if I could get the non-permanent 6 to 8 weeks hair dye, as I can't get it anymore in the shops, only to find others in the same boat. Thought if I added another protest it might help bring it back. I bought a few when they were discontinuing it, but have squeezed out the last drops and now it fading, oh no! I used shade 73 (much like my natural colour) for years and it covered my white hairs and looked so natural. I don’t want to use more permanent products, and I once used shade 73 in 24 washes and it went ginger. Please bring back the product we all want.

Wish I had gone with reviews

1 stars

I thought this cant be as bad as the reviews say. I have been using Clairol on and off for 22 years. I generally colour my brown roots with a permanent Colour: SB2, Ultra Light Cool Summer Blonde. I just thought if I go a couple of shades darker my brown roots will not be as noticeable. So opted for demi permanent shade dark blonde 91. More than dissapointed I am now a brunette. Takes a lot of getting used to after having blonde locks for 22 years or more. I suppose my roots wont show as much now. !!!! Before and after photos the colour blends are way off shade. Looks like I'm stuck with this for a while now.No way will this wash out.

Always used this product in the 6-8 wash but becau

1 stars

Always used this product in the 6-8 wash but because I could not get any used this 24 wash version had a nasty reaction never had any problem with the original one very disappointed now what do I do,,,,,,,

No substitute

1 stars

This product is no substitute to the enhancer which had both no ammonia or peroxide. This was the only product on the market of it's kind which I could find and have used with confidence for years. I have a scalp condition and unable to use products containing peroxide and per many other people. Please bring this product range back it is desperately needed as shown in all the reviews.

Nasty stuff, it leaves a permanent red tinge

1 stars

This 24-wash hair colour is awful stuff, will make your hair look cheap and bronze/red/brassy. Up to now I was using Nice 'n' Easy Non-Permanent (6-8 washes) for 10 years. It was amazing - I used a colour 3 shades blonder than my natural mid-brown to fill in grey, and it created a stunning natural highlighted effect. I had multiple compliments on my hair, including from hairdressers impressed with the effect, which took zero effort. I have tried this stuff as a replacement, and it's terrible. Avoid it. It strips out some colour from the hair and leaves a permanent red tinge. The effect is cheap and nasty. I'm glad I only tried it in a test area, and not all over my head, because it's clearly going to have to grow out to get rid of the ugly colouring it left. Avoid.

6 to 8 wash

4 stars

Please bring this product back I have been using it for years but can't get it anywhere . Can't use anything with peroxide and ammonia. My hair is now a mess.does anyone know if there is another product available.

Please bring back 6-8 wash hair dye, no peroxide

2 stars

I have used the Nice n Easy wash out hair colour for years and it was the only one that suited my hair and I am very dissapointed it has been discontinued. I do not want to use peroxide on my hair. Please bring it back!

bring back the wash out shades/ color enhancer

1 stars

I'm really upset about the no peroxide or ammonia 8 -12 wash color being discontinued. I am allergic to everything else. The 24 wash is more like permenant dye. It doesn't wash out and i react to it.

No alternative to colour enhancer

1 stars

I too used the colour enhancer for years, I dont want to use a stronger dye . I would like to know why you discontinued such a good product . Going by the reviews made by others here it would seem that others are as fed up with this as am I, please, please bring this product back .

1-10 of 20 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

