Mrs H.S.Balls Original Recipe Chutney 470G

Best chutney ever!
Great product - mildly spicy, sweet and tangy. A great gift for an ex-pat South African who's craving a taste from home. Serve with hotdogs, curries, or a relish in a cheese sandwich.
a essential buy.
this is a great chutney and makes a great addition to curries. also works well with moroccan dishes. contains fruits and spices.
Best Chutney Since My Mother’s Homemade!
This chutney maybe pricey, however, it has to be the best I have tasted, since my mother’s homemade years ago! Superb balance of sweetness and sharpness, the right amount of spice to go with curries, cold meats and I have even used it as a dip for crisps etc. Well worth the price, because you don’t need a lot to satisfy, but, now a new addiction with the family, I can see it being a regular item in my basket!
Fantastic tasting, fruity,full bodied with flavour
The best tasting chutney I've ever tasted - used it for my curry & was absolutely amazing in the babotie I made... simply fab tasting - you won't be sorry when trying it for yourself
The real thing !
This is a simple soft, sweet, fruit chutney and the only one I have found that is not full of garlic. Real homemade taste.