Mrs H.S.Balls Original Recipe Chutney 470G

Mrs H.S.Balls Original Recipe Chutney 470G
£ 2.25
£0.48/100g
1 Tablespoon (15g) provides:
  • Energy113 kJ 27kcal
    1%
  • Fat0 g
    0%
  • Saturates0 g
    0%
  • Sugars6.1 g
    7%
  • Salt0.2 g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 753 kJ

Product Description

  • Original Recipe Chutney
  • Pack size: 470g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Water, Vinegar, Reconstituted Peaches (14%), Apricots (2%) (Fruit contains Preservative Sulphur Dioxide), Modified Maize Starch (E1422), Salt, Colour (E150d), Chillies

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Refrigerate after opening, once opened use within one monthBest Before End: See Lid

Produce of

Product of South Africa

Number of uses

This bottle contains "31" Servings of 15 g

Warnings

  • Although every precaution is taken there may be some fragments of fruit stones in this product.

Recycling info

Jar. Recyclable Label - glued. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Tiger Consumer Brands Limited,
  • 3010 William Nicol Drive,
  • Bryanston,
  • Sandton,
  • 2191.

Distributor address

  • LDH (La Doria) Ltd.,
  • LDH House,
  • Parsons Green,
  • St Ives,
  • Cambridgeshire,
  • PE27 4AA.

Return to

  • LDH (La Doria) Ltd.,
  • LDH House,
  • Parsons Green,
  • St Ives,
  • Cambridgeshire,
  • PE27 4AA.
  • www.ldhtd.com

Net Contents

470g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g ProductPer 15 g Serving
Energy 753 kJ113 kJ
-180 kcal27 kcal
Fat 0.1 g0.0 g
Of which Saturates 0.0 g0.0 g
Carbohydrate 43 g6.5 g
Of which Sugars 40.7 g6.1 g
Fibre 0.6 g0.1 g
Protein 1.3 g0.2 g
Salt 1.2 g0.2 g

Safety information

View more safety information

Although every precaution is taken there may be some fragments of fruit stones in this product.

Best chutney ever!

5 stars

Great product - mildly spicy, sweet and tangy. A great gift for an ex-pat South African who's craving a taste from home. Serve with hotdogs, curries, or a relish in a cheese sandwich.

a essential buy.

5 stars

this is a great chutney and makes a great addition to curries. also works well with moroccan dishes. contains fruits and spices.

Best Chutney Since My Mother’s Homemade!

5 stars

This chutney maybe pricey, however, it has to be the best I have tasted, since my mother’s homemade years ago! Superb balance of sweetness and sharpness, the right amount of spice to go with curries, cold meats and I have even used it as a dip for crisps etc. Well worth the price, because you don’t need a lot to satisfy, but, now a new addiction with the family, I can see it being a regular item in my basket!

Fantastic tasting, fruity,full bodied with flavour

5 stars

The best tasting chutney I've ever tasted - used it for my curry & was absolutely amazing in the babotie I made... simply fab tasting - you won't be sorry when trying it for yourself

The real thing !

5 stars

This is a simple soft, sweet, fruit chutney and the only one I have found that is not full of garlic. Real homemade taste.

