By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Palmolive Milk & Honey Liquid Handwash 300Ml

4.5(22)Write a review
image 1 of Palmolive Milk & Honey Liquid Handwash 300Ml

Great Prices Every Day

£ 0.90
£0.30/100ml

Great Prices Every Day

Product Description

  • Liquid Handwash
  • Palmolive Milk & Honey is a gentle, soap free formula containing milk proteins and honey extract. It wraps your hands with a delightful fragrance, leaving them feeling nourished and touchably soft.
  • Clean & care
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Cocamide MEA, Parfum, Sodium Salicylate, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Polyquaternium-7, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Tetrasodium EDTA, Laureth-4, Lactose, Whey Protein, Mel, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, CI 16255, CI 19140

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.palmolive.eu.com

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

22 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great Handwash

5 stars

Great handwash, does not dry the hands out and hands feel smooth and clean afterwards.

When you do not have a item , remove it from list

1 stars

When you do not have a item , remove it from list please !!

rdcently boughtmilk and macadamia handwash which

5 stars

rdcently boughtmilk and macadamia handwash which I absolutely loved. I use palmolive handwash regularly but the scent of this was outstanding.

Superb hand wash

5 stars

Review from colgate.co.uk

I love the Palmolive naturals hand wash, the dispenser makes it clean to use, no soapy residue round the sink. You get just the right amount to clean your hands and it foams up and cleans nicely without taking ages to rinse off. The smell I particularly like, there's definitely a hint of coconut and it reminds me of tropical climates. It smells fresh and clean but not in a clinical way. The scent remains on your hands for quite some time after washing which is a bonus. My hands never feel dry after using this product, just soft and clean and I can honestly say it's my favourite hand soap that I have ever used.

Amazing Soft Feeling

4 stars

Review from colgate.co.uk

This hand wash is the best i have found on the market as soon as you squirt that pump you know its going to be good. Smells great and leaves your hands feeling soft and smooth for hours no dry feeling even after multiple hand washes. I Love Palmolive Nourishing Liquid Hand Wash.

Household essential

5 stars

Review from colgate.co.uk

I have been using Palmolive Nourishing hand wash for quite some time now. It smells gorgeous, cleans well and leaves my whole family's hands feeling incredibly soft. We loved it so much that on recommendation, we have started using it in my work place!

Best soap ever

5 stars

Review from colgate.co.uk

This is my favourite soap and I highly recommend it. The scent is lovely very clean smelling, lathers really well on your hands unlike some other soaps. Easy to wash off and leaves hands smelling fresh for a long time after use.

Brilliant everyday staple

5 stars

Review from colgate.co.uk

We've been using this soap for many years and very pleased with it. It has a lovely scent, leaves our hands feeling clean & moisturized, and also great price.

Leaves skin soft and fresh

5 stars

Review from colgate.co.uk

A great moisturising hand soap, which does not dry out skin. Can be used over and over in a short space of time and is ideal for anyone who has to wash their hands frequently. Also extremely family friendly and popular with my children. The dispenser releases just enough product which ensures there is no waste. After using this, there is no question, it will become a permanent fixture in our home.

LOVELY

5 stars

Review from colgate.co.uk

What's not to like great smell .Washes well and doesn't dry out the skin and a great feeling after of moisturised smooth skin

1-10 of 22 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Luxury Soft Toilet Tissue 9 Roll White

£ 3.35
£0.17/100sheet

Tesco Kitchen Towel White 4 Roll

£ 2.20
£1.10/100sheet

Spring Force Toilet Tissue 9 Roll

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.90
£0.11/100sheet

Aldi Price Match

Bells Healthcare Paracetamol 500Mg Tablet 16S

£ 0.75
£0.05/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here