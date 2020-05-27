Palmolive Milk & Honey Liquid Handwash 300Ml

Great Handwash
Great handwash, does not dry the hands out and hands feel smooth and clean afterwards.
When you do not have a item , remove it from list please !!
rdcently boughtmilk and macadamia handwash which I absolutely loved. I use palmolive handwash regularly but the scent of this was outstanding.
Superb hand wash
I love the Palmolive naturals hand wash, the dispenser makes it clean to use, no soapy residue round the sink. You get just the right amount to clean your hands and it foams up and cleans nicely without taking ages to rinse off. The smell I particularly like, there's definitely a hint of coconut and it reminds me of tropical climates. It smells fresh and clean but not in a clinical way. The scent remains on your hands for quite some time after washing which is a bonus. My hands never feel dry after using this product, just soft and clean and I can honestly say it's my favourite hand soap that I have ever used.
Amazing Soft Feeling
This hand wash is the best i have found on the market as soon as you squirt that pump you know its going to be good. Smells great and leaves your hands feeling soft and smooth for hours no dry feeling even after multiple hand washes. I Love Palmolive Nourishing Liquid Hand Wash.
Household essential
I have been using Palmolive Nourishing hand wash for quite some time now. It smells gorgeous, cleans well and leaves my whole family's hands feeling incredibly soft. We loved it so much that on recommendation, we have started using it in my work place!
Best soap ever
This is my favourite soap and I highly recommend it. The scent is lovely very clean smelling, lathers really well on your hands unlike some other soaps. Easy to wash off and leaves hands smelling fresh for a long time after use.
Brilliant everyday staple
We've been using this soap for many years and very pleased with it. It has a lovely scent, leaves our hands feeling clean & moisturized, and also great price.
Leaves skin soft and fresh
A great moisturising hand soap, which does not dry out skin. Can be used over and over in a short space of time and is ideal for anyone who has to wash their hands frequently. Also extremely family friendly and popular with my children. The dispenser releases just enough product which ensures there is no waste. After using this, there is no question, it will become a permanent fixture in our home.
LOVELY
What's not to like great smell .Washes well and doesn't dry out the skin and a great feeling after of moisturised smooth skin