Sanex Invisible Dry Roll On Deodorant 50Ml

£ 1.00
£2.00/100ml

Offer

  • Sanex Dermo Invisible Dry Roll On Deodorant with 0% alcohol
  • Green Dot
  • Restores skin's natural pH
  • 24h effective protection from sweat and odour
  • Anti white marks and yellow stain protection
  • Dermatologically tested
  • 0% alcohol - does not contain ethanol
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Glycerin, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Steareth-2, Dimethicone, Steareth-21, Parfum, Caprylyl Glycol, Calcium Silicate

Produce of

Made in EU

Warnings

  • Caution: Stop use if irritation occurs.
  • Allow to dry before dressing.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.sanex.com

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Safety information

12 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

This product is good

4 stars

I really like the fragrance of the deodorant as it isn't overpowering. It is very effective at odour control. It also lives up to the name of being invisible.

Great for sensitive skin

4 stars

I suffer from sensitive skin so a lot of deodorants make me so itchy that I scratch it all off before I even leave the house. This kept me dry without drying my skin.

This product is the best I've ever used

5 stars

I am in my 40s and for years I've always dreaded buying an anti-perspirant deodorant. The worry of 'will it keep me dry and smelling well, all day and will it live up to the invisible slogan'? I've bought spray, roll-on, cheap, expensive and hyped up highly marketed products, with varying results. However, when I bought this product, I decided to ensure to seek this out in future. The scent is great and lasts a long time and keeps me confidently dry. Once sprayed, leave it for a couple of minutes to dry and no white marks will be left on your clothes. I can't recommend this product highly enough.

Actually does the job

5 stars

I like this product as it actually last all day, unless I am doing anything physical. I have used other makes, but it only lasted half and a day. My daughter uses dove pomegranite and the smell is awful. The fragrance from this product is very pleasant.

Best on the market

5 stars

What a great deodorant this is, no white marks on your clothes ,smells lovely, kind on your skin. I would not use any other deodorant only Sanex for me. For those who have not tried it "give it a go" you will be pleasantly surprised.

Sanex Deodorant

5 stars

Love the smell, and the soft feeling I get when it's been cossetting my underarms all day.

Invisible Means No Marks

5 stars

Brilliant with black and dark coloured clothes, no marks, no irritation, and works. cannot fault this deo at all, highly recommend

sanex

5 stars

Always trust this deodrant 100%..keep me dry at all times

Smell

5 stars

Very mild non offensive smell. With lasting protecting the does last the whole day

brilliant

5 stars

I love this deodorant, always leaves me dry and smelling great! Never use anything else! I always recommend it to friends and family!

