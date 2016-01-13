By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Palmolive Naturals Almond Liquid Handwash 300Ml

4.5(6)Write a review
image 1 of Palmolive Naturals Almond Liquid Handwash 300Ml

£ 0.90
£0.30/100ml

  • Liquid Handwash
  • Due to increased demand and social distancing measures in our factories, some Palmolive hand wash may be delivered with a screwcap instead of a pump. We recommend that you keep and reuse your pump.
  • Palmolive Milk & Almond is a gentle, soap free formula containing milk proteins and almond extract. It has a unique combination of mild cleansers and skin conditioner to leave your hands soft, wrapped with a delightful fragrance.
  • Clean & care
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 300ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Cocamide MEA, Sodium Salicylate, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Polyquaterium-7, Tetrasodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Lactose, Whey Protein, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Seed Extract, Sine Adipe Lac, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Benzyl Benzoate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.palmolive.eu.com

300ml ℮

6 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

hand soap

5 stars

Review from colgate.co.uk

I use this regularly for general daily hand washing and after using tougher skin cleansing products after working on my car or in the garden. My hands feel great afterwards!

Good product

4 stars

Review from colgate.co.uk

Good quality soap, nice feeling and fragnance. I can recommend this soap to other customers.

Great handwash

5 stars

Review from colgate.co.uk

I love this hand wash it smell fresh and I even bought one for both my daughters

Palmolive Delicate Care Liquid Hand Wash

4 stars

Review from colgate.co.uk

This product is easy to handle and is good for family use.

Clean and fresh

5 stars

Review from colgate.co.uk

you only need small amount of soap for great clean

Lovely hand wash!!!

4 stars

Review from colgate.co.uk

I adore this handwash!!! I work in care and have to wash my ands endless times per day to prevent infection etc and I always carry this! Gets your hands squeaky clean without over drying them

