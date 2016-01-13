Palmolive Naturals Almond Liquid Handwash 300Ml

hand soap
I use this regularly for general daily hand washing and after using tougher skin cleansing products after working on my car or in the garden. My hands feel great afterwards!
Good product
Good quality soap, nice feeling and fragnance. I can recommend this soap to other customers.
Great handwash
I love this hand wash it smell fresh and I even bought one for both my daughters
Palmolive Delicate Care Liquid Hand Wash
This product is easy to handle and is good for family use.
Clean and fresh
you only need small amount of soap for great clean
Lovely hand wash!!!
I adore this handwash!!! I work in care and have to wash my ands endless times per day to prevent infection etc and I always carry this! Gets your hands squeaky clean without over drying them