Tesco Microwave Basmati Rice 250G

Tesco Microwave Basmati Rice 250G
£ 0.60
£2.40/kg
½ of a pack
  • Energy838kJ 198kcal
    10%
  • Fat3.0g
    4%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 670kJ / 159kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked basmati rice.
  • AROMATIC & FLUFFY Perfectly cooked so it's ready to eat hot or cold
  AROMATIC & FLUFFY Perfectly cooked so it's ready to eat hot or cold
  • Aromatic & fluffy
  • Perfectly cooked so it's ready to eat hot or cold
  • 90 secs microwave
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Basmati Rice (97%)[Water, Basmati Rice], Sunflower Oil.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Take care when opening the pouch as hot steam may escape.

Hob
Instructions: Place 30ml (2 tbsp) of water into a saucepan and bring to the boil. Add the contents of the pouch, cover and simmer gently for 2-3 minutes or until the water has been absorbed and the rice has heated through. Fluff gently with a fork before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. or France

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Pouch. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

  Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy670kJ / 159kcal838kJ / 198kcal
Fat2.4g3.0g
Saturates0.3g0.4g
Carbohydrate29.4g36.8g
Sugars0.2g0.3g
Fibre1.7g2.1g
Protein4.0g5.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Lovely rice

5 stars

Love everything about this rice. Great flavour, texture and price.

Great priced tasty product

5 stars

For that quick meal that needs a rice accompaniment you have a great priced product

Quick, easy & tasty

5 stars

Quick and easy to cook and tastes great. Use a folk to fluff it up after its cooked, add a little butter when its still hot and small pinch of salt. Yummy!

Exactly what was expected nicely cooked rice.

4 stars

Would of been 5 if a little fluffed. Very easy to prepare.

Almost half the price of uncle bens and tastes jus

5 stars

Almost half the price of uncle bens and tastes just as nice

As good a branded microwave rice

5 stars

Good

