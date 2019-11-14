Tesco Microwave Basmati Rice 250G

Lovely rice
Love everything about this rice. Great flavour, texture and price.
Great priced tasty product
For that quick meal that needs a rice accompaniment you have a great priced product
Quick, easy & tasty
Quick and easy to cook and tastes great. Use a folk to fluff it up after its cooked, add a little butter when its still hot and small pinch of salt. Yummy!
Exactly what was expected nicely cooked rice.
Would of been 5 if a little fluffed. Very easy to prepare.
Almost half the price of uncle bens and tastes just as nice
As good a branded microwave rice
Good