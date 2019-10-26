By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Microwave Egg Fried Rice 250G

1.5(9)Write a review
Tesco Microwave Egg Fried Rice 250G
£ 0.65
£2.60/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy909kJ 216kcal
    11%
  • Fat4.5g
    6%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 728kJ / 173kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked seasoned long grain rice with egg.
  • DELICATELY SEASONED Perfectly cooked so it's ready to eat hot or cold
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Long Grain Rice (81%)[Water, Long Grain Rice], Scrambled Egg (9%)[Egg, Water, Maize Flour, Salt, Lemon Juice, Pepper], Onion, Sunflower Oil, Chive, Salt, Sugar, Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Yeast Extract Powder, Dextrose, Potato Starch, Black Pepper, Onion Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Carrot Powder, Parsley, Spice Extracts (Pepper, Celery), Colour (Curcumin), Herb Extracts (Sage, Thyme, Marjoram).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 1 1/2 mins
900W 1 1/2 mins
For best results microwave heat.
Gently squeeze the pouch to separate the rice.
Tear the top corner open slightly and place the product upright on a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds.
Leave to stand for 30 seconds after heating.
Remove the pouch from the microwave and carefully tear open the top of the pack.
Pour contents onto a plate and gently fluff up with a fork.

Hob
Instructions: Place 30ml (2tbsp) of water into a saucepan and bring to the boil.
Add the contents of the pouch, cover and simmer gently for 2-3 minutes or until the water has been absorbed and the rice has heated through.
Fluff gently with a fork before serving.
Time: 2-3 minutes

Cooking Precautions

  • Take care when opening the pouch as hot steam may escape

Produce of

Produced in UK, Produced in France

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pouch. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy728kJ / 173kcal909kJ / 216kcal
Fat3.6g4.5g
Saturates0.6g0.8g
Carbohydrate29.5g36.9g
Sugars1.0g1.3g
Fibre3.1g3.9g
Protein4.0g5.0g
Salt0.4g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 1.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Not for us

2 stars

My wife bought this for us to try instead of our usual. It looked good but the taste was of plastic and not a pleasant one I eat a spoonful but my wife refused to eat any after sampling it. Good idea but this does not work for us

All I can say is spot the egg. There are better pr

2 stars

All I can say is spot the egg. There are better products of this. I found this an insult, tasteless, no egg, and a waste of £

Awful

1 stars

Quite honestly the most disgusting rice we have ever tasted, it never used to be this bad, tastes like you’re eating strychnine - ugh.

Disgusting!!!!!!

1 stars

No exaggeration - this is absolutely disgusting and does not look, smell or taste like fried rice in any way whatsoever. The awful smell is really strong and quite overpowering, though we were unable to put our finger on what the smell or taste resembled. We had to remove it from our plates as we could not continue eating our curry while it was still there in front of us. DISGUSTING!!!!!!!

It smelt and tasted horrible, that's about it

1 stars

It smelt and tasted horrible, that's about it

Someone forgot the egg

3 stars

Rice was fine but there wasn't any evidence of any egg.

Avoid

1 stars

Tried this as an alternative to Tilda steamed egg fried rice Terrible -smelt of addled egg and even worse after microwaving The second packet went straight into the food recycling bin. I threw it awy outside and glad I did - it was just as bad as the first one :-( Avoid it

Terrible

1 stars

This is the WORSE Rice i have ever bought,, horrible.. had to chuck the whole packet away. the taste was terrible. Will never buy again, I am not a fussy person BUT who ever tried this before it was OK to sell, MUST HAVE HAD A COLD.

Not for me

2 stars

Awful - terrible smell once cooked and tasted very hard and grainy even after following cooking instructions to the tee!

