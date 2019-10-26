Tesco Microwave Egg Fried Rice 250G

Not for us
My wife bought this for us to try instead of our usual. It looked good but the taste was of plastic and not a pleasant one I eat a spoonful but my wife refused to eat any after sampling it. Good idea but this does not work for us
All I can say is spot the egg. There are better products of this. I found this an insult, tasteless, no egg, and a waste of £
Awful
Quite honestly the most disgusting rice we have ever tasted, it never used to be this bad, tastes like you’re eating strychnine - ugh.
Disgusting!!!!!!
No exaggeration - this is absolutely disgusting and does not look, smell or taste like fried rice in any way whatsoever. The awful smell is really strong and quite overpowering, though we were unable to put our finger on what the smell or taste resembled. We had to remove it from our plates as we could not continue eating our curry while it was still there in front of us. DISGUSTING!!!!!!!
It smelt and tasted horrible, that's about it
Someone forgot the egg
Rice was fine but there wasn't any evidence of any egg.
Avoid
Tried this as an alternative to Tilda steamed egg fried rice Terrible -smelt of addled egg and even worse after microwaving The second packet went straight into the food recycling bin. I threw it awy outside and glad I did - it was just as bad as the first one :-( Avoid it
Terrible
This is the WORSE Rice i have ever bought,, horrible.. had to chuck the whole packet away. the taste was terrible. Will never buy again, I am not a fussy person BUT who ever tried this before it was OK to sell, MUST HAVE HAD A COLD.
Not for me
Awful - terrible smell once cooked and tasted very hard and grainy even after following cooking instructions to the tee!