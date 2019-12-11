Doritos Tangy Cheese Tortilla Chips 6X30g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 628kJ
Product Description
- Tangy Cheese Flavour Corn Chips
- With intense flavours, full-on crunch and a Tangy Cheese kick, Doritos are the great tasting bold snack for wherever you happen to be!
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
Corn (Maize), Vegetable Oils (Corn, Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Tangy Cheese Flavour [Flavourings (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Cheese Powder (from Milk), Buttermilk Powder, Potassium Chloride, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Milk Protein, Dextrose, Acids (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Colours (Paprika Extract, Annatto, Plain Caramel), Spice, Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder]
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Barley, Gluten, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Return to
- Thumbs up or thumbs down? It's rare that we get a thumbs down, but if your Doritos experience wasn't top-notch, tell us why, where you bought your chips and send it to us:
- Consumer Care at
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
- c/o Dublin 18,
- D18 Y3Y9.
- UK: 0800 274777
- ROI: 1800 509408
Net Contents
6 x 30g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 30g(%*) Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|628kJ
|2092kJ
|-
|150kcal(8%*)
|501kcal
|Fat
|7.8g(11%*)
|25.9g
|of which saturates
|1.0g(5%*)
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|17.2g
|57.5g
|of which sugars
|0.8g(1%*)
|2.7g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|5.6g
|Protein
|2.0g
|6.5g
|Salt
|0.36g(6%*)
|1.19g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
