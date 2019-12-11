By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bottlegreen Ginger & Lemon Grass Cordial 50Cl

Bottlegreen Ginger & Lemon Grass Cordial 50Cl
£ 2.50
£0.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Ginger & Lemongrass Cordial.
  • For ideas, recipes and cocktail inspiration visit:
  • www.bottlegreendrinks.com
  • An enticing far-eastern blend of fragrant lemongrass and piquant ginger. Perfect when diluted to taste with still or sparkling water or with hot water on a cold winter's night. It also adds a wonderful extra bite and depth to stir fries or salad dressings.
  • All of our drinks are made in the heart of the Cotswolds using the finest fruit roots and botanicals sourced from around the world. Each of our drinks are expertly cold filtered, delivering crisp, clean taste perfection.
  • Liquid colour may vary due to using only natural ingredients.

Our drinks all came from one couple's desire to create something a little bit different, a little bit out of the ordinary. In the true spirit of pioneers, bottlegreen was more of a happy accident than a carefully thought out plan. Using their background in winemaking, the couple decided to turn their hand to creating elderflower cordial using a unique cold-filtration process. It turned out to be so delicious, that the rest is history. We've gone to great lengths to keep this inquisitive spirit alive as we've grown, searching the world for the finest roots, fruits and botanicals. It's reflected in the range of different flavours and novel combinations, as well as the unique techniques we use to keep our drinks pure and natural. Every day, we like to think about where in the world we can go next, to find new inspiration and new flavours.

  • Our aromatic Ginger & Lemongrass Cordial contains a blend of carefully selected, high quality ingredients
  • Free from artificial flavours, colours and preservatives
  • Non-alcoholic
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 50cl

Sugar, Cotswold Spring Water, Glucose Syrup, Citric Acid, Natural Flavourings (including Natural Ginger and Lemongrass Extracts), Honey

Before opening store in a cool place away from direct sunlight.Refrigerate after opening and consume within 1 month. Best before end: see neck of bottle.

  • Dilute 1:10 to make 22 glasses (based on 250ml glass size)
  • Simply dilute to taste with still or sparkling water. Enjoy hot or cold.
  • Please shake well before use.

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Bottle. Recyclable

  • Bottlegreen Drinks Co.,
  • Glos,
  • GL5 5ET.

  • Bottlegreen Drinks Co.,
  • Glos,
  • GL5 5ET.
  • www.bottlegreendrinks.com
  • info@bottlegreen.co.uk

500ml ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100ml when diluted 1 part cordial with 10 parts water
Energy 106kJ/25kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 6.1g
of which sugars 4.8g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

145 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Great versatile drink

5 stars

I loved this drink, definitely my favourite from their range. I actually really enjoyed it with a bit of vodka to make a cocktail, just using that and water, quality drink. I think it's best strong and mixed with fizzy water. The bottle goes a long way for the price, and lasted me a good month of part regular use [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wasn't a fan of the taste.

2 stars

Good packaging and would definitely be interested if seen in store. I used it to mix with alcoholic drinks and soft drinks (lemondae etc) and wasn't huge fan of the taste. Was a little too sweet and overpowering (although I may need to play with measures etc) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty!

4 stars

I've nearly finished this bottle and it is very tasty, I realistically don't think it is 22 servings, but I like my drinks quite strong. I would recommend this drink and it came with a little bottle of another drink for free and a voucher. The bottle looks very nice and expensive and the quality of the drink is very high. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty cordial option

4 stars

This is a great option for those who find traditional cordial too sweet but would still like a little flavouring. Quite strong rhubarb flavour, goes well with sparkling water and ice. No overly artificial taste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious Cordial

4 stars

I loved the flavour of this cordial. I tried it with both still and sparkling water - but sparkling makes it feel like a real treat. Was a perfect drink to serve around Christmas to those that don't drink alcohol. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing

4 stars

It is very refreshing and goes well with sparkling water. The lemongrass was the dominant taste so if you like lemongrass it will be perfect. It is definitely different, I have never had a drink like this before. I would recommend trying, espeically if you like lemongrass. This is the type of juice you could serve at a meal or a party. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

LOVE!

5 stars

Absolutely love this drink! went down a treat for my guests too that a bottle was finished within a couple hours. Really tasty and not too fizzy. I drink this on its own mostly but I also tried as a mixer in a cocktail too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very nice

5 stars

Never had this before but tried it for the first time recently. Would definitely buy it again as a treat. Flavour isn't overbearing as you can dilute so suit your tastes. It has a pleasant taste and refreshing taste. I had ice with mine but have seen that you can use it in cocktails so I'll give that a try. I would like to see it stocked in more shops. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely Taste

4 stars

I have never tried Elderflower flavour cordial before, but have to say the quality of Bottlegreen surprised me and the taste was fantastic. It can be used in many different ways which is the real benefit of the flavour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty

4 stars

I've seen this product before and I am glad that I finally tried it. It's got a very nice taste. Since trying it for the first time I have now started to stock up on more. I recommend anyone to try it. You won't have any regrets. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

