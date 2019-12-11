Bottlegreen Ginger & Lemon Grass Cordial 50Cl

Great versatile drink 5 stars Review from shs.com 12th March 2019 I loved this drink, definitely my favourite from their range. I actually really enjoyed it with a bit of vodka to make a cocktail, just using that and water, quality drink. I think it's best strong and mixed with fizzy water. The bottle goes a long way for the price, and lasted me a good month of part regular use [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wasn't a fan of the taste. 2 stars Review from shs.com 18th January 2019 Good packaging and would definitely be interested if seen in store. I used it to mix with alcoholic drinks and soft drinks (lemondae etc) and wasn't huge fan of the taste. Was a little too sweet and overpowering (although I may need to play with measures etc) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty! 4 stars Review from shs.com 17th January 2019 I've nearly finished this bottle and it is very tasty, I realistically don't think it is 22 servings, but I like my drinks quite strong. I would recommend this drink and it came with a little bottle of another drink for free and a voucher. The bottle looks very nice and expensive and the quality of the drink is very high. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty cordial option 4 stars Review from shs.com 14th January 2019 This is a great option for those who find traditional cordial too sweet but would still like a little flavouring. Quite strong rhubarb flavour, goes well with sparkling water and ice. No overly artificial taste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious Cordial 4 stars Review from shs.com 3rd January 2019 I loved the flavour of this cordial. I tried it with both still and sparkling water - but sparkling makes it feel like a real treat. Was a perfect drink to serve around Christmas to those that don't drink alcohol. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing 4 stars Review from shs.com 2nd January 2019 It is very refreshing and goes well with sparkling water. The lemongrass was the dominant taste so if you like lemongrass it will be perfect. It is definitely different, I have never had a drink like this before. I would recommend trying, espeically if you like lemongrass. This is the type of juice you could serve at a meal or a party. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

LOVE! 5 stars Review from shs.com 20th December 2018 Absolutely love this drink! went down a treat for my guests too that a bottle was finished within a couple hours. Really tasty and not too fizzy. I drink this on its own mostly but I also tried as a mixer in a cocktail too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very nice 5 stars Review from shs.com 17th December 2018 Never had this before but tried it for the first time recently. Would definitely buy it again as a treat. Flavour isn't overbearing as you can dilute so suit your tastes. It has a pleasant taste and refreshing taste. I had ice with mine but have seen that you can use it in cocktails so I'll give that a try. I would like to see it stocked in more shops. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely Taste 4 stars Review from shs.com 16th December 2018 I have never tried Elderflower flavour cordial before, but have to say the quality of Bottlegreen surprised me and the taste was fantastic. It can be used in many different ways which is the real benefit of the flavour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]