L’Oreal Studio Line Line Rework Fibre Cream 150Ml
Offer
Product Description
- For more style tips check out www.hairstyle.com
- Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients
- L'Oreal Studio Line Out Of Bed Fibre-Cream is a workable texture, great for creating a messy "out of bed" look. Ideal for short or medium hair it leaves it looked casual and defined.
- 24h deconstructed style
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua / Water, Alcohol Denat., PVP, VP/Dimethylaminoethylmethacrylate Copolymer, Hydroxypropylcellulose, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PEG/PPG-22/24 Dimethicone, PEG-90M, Triethanolamine, Polyquaternium-11, Polystyrene, Limonene, Pentasodium Pentetate, Benzophenone-4, Benzyl Salicylate, Carbomer, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Parfum / Fragrance
Preparation and Usage
- Style Advice
- 1. Apply evenly to damp or dry hair.
- 2. Rough up your hair using your plans then mould with fingertips.
- Tip: For a bigger, rougher style use your fingertips to mess-up from the roots.
Warnings
- Keep out of the reach of children.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
Return to
- For further expert advice, please contact:
- L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
- UK: 0800 0304 032
- ROI: 1800 818 672
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
- www.lorealparis.co.uk
Net Contents
1 x 150ml ℮ Cream
Safety information
Keep out of the reach of children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020