Tesco Smoked Mackerel

No,it was too soft and sweet. Too much honey. I found it disappointed
The best smoked meat mackerel
It's rare that I come on a website after buying something and, almost always, it's a negative comment. Not this time. This smoked mackerel was DIVINE. There was plenty of flesh on it, it didn't leave the mouth feeling desperate for water either. If you like smoked mackerel but get fed up having to faff about with it, trust me, this is THE best I've ever eaten and I cannot recommend it enough
Really tasty and moist
Very nice.
Very tasty and Very oily great tasting mackerel and fills you up. Vitamin d and omega 3 . Will be back.
Smoked Mackerel
Well within its sell by date but felt tough in places like it had been over smoked. The taste was good and I will buy again but will be more choosy regarding which pack I pick.