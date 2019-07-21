By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Smoked Mackerel

4(5)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Smoked Mackerel
£ 2.60
£10.00/kg
One typical fillet
  • Energy1001kJ 241kcal
    12%
  • Fat18.5g
    26%
  • Saturates4.6g
    23%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1251kJ / 301kcal

Product Description

  • Hot smoked mackerel (Scomber scombrus) fillets.
  • Working with a fourth generation family run business in Aberdeenshire, our wild caught mackerel is responsibly sourced from the North East Atlantic. Hand filleted and gently smoked using beechwood for a subtle sweetness. Enjoy hot or cold. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
  • Gently smoked for a delicately mild flavour

Information

Ingredients

Mackerel (Fish) (98%), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill for 6 minutes. Turn once.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Scotland, Caught in the North East Atlantic

Preparation and Usage

  • This product is ready to eat, but may also be eaten hot.

    For extra succulence, remove from fridge 15 minutes before eating.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones.

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Catch Weight: 225-345g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical fillet(80g)
Energy1251kJ / 301kcal1001kJ / 241kcal
Fat23.1g18.5g
Saturates5.7g4.6g
Carbohydrate0.6g0.5g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein22.7g18.2g
Salt2.0g1.6g
Vitamin D4.58µg (92%NRV)3.66µg (73%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones.

5 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

No,it was too soft and sweet. Too much honey. I fo

1 stars

No,it was too soft and sweet. Too much honey. I found it disappointed

The best smoked meat mackerel

5 stars

It's rare that I come on a website after buying something and, almost always, it's a negative comment. Not this time. This smoked mackerel was DIVINE. There was plenty of flesh on it, it didn't leave the mouth feeling desperate for water either. If you like smoked mackerel but get fed up having to faff about with it, trust me, this is THE best I've ever eaten and I cannot recommend it enough

Really tasty and moist

5 stars

Really tasty and moist

Very nice.

5 stars

Very tasty and Very oily great tasting mackerel and fills you up. Vitamin d and omega 3 . Will be back.

Smoked Mackerel

4 stars

Well within its sell by date but felt tough in places like it had been over smoked. The taste was good and I will buy again but will be more choosy regarding which pack I pick.

