Tesco Peppered Smoked Mackerel Fillets

Tesco Peppered Smoked Mackerel Fillets
£ 2.65
£10.00/kg
One typical fillet
  • Energy1013kJ 244kcal
    12%
  • Fat18.6g
    27%
  • Saturates4.6g
    23%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1267kJ / 305kcal

Product Description

  • Hot smoked mackerel (Scomber scombrus) fillets with crushed peppercorns.
  • Working with a fourth generation family run business in Aberdeenshire, our wild caught mackerel is repsonsibly sourced from the North East Atlantic. Hand filleted, garnished and gently smoked using beechwood for a subtle sweetness. Enjoy hot or cold. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
  • Gently smoked, and topped with crushed peppercorns

Information

Ingredients

Mackerel (Fish) (96%), Salt, Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • Contains fish and mackerel.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill for 6 minutes. Turn once.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in U.K., Scotland, Caught in the North East Atlantic

Preparation and Usage

  • This product is ready to eat, but may also be eaten hot.

    For extra succulence, remove from fridge 15 minutes before eating.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones.

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

225-345g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical fillet (80g)
Energy1267kJ / 305kcal1013kJ / 244kcal
Fat23.3g18.6g
Saturates5.7g4.6g
Carbohydrate3.4g2.7g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0.4g0.3g
Protein20.2g16.2g
Salt2.3g1.8g
Omega-33.98g3.184g
Vitamin D3.40µg (68%NRV)2.72µg (54%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones.

Delicious healthyfood!

5 stars

delicious and so healthy!

Super tasty and a livesaver if I want a quick, nut

5 stars

Super tasty and a livesaver if I want a quick, nutritious dinner!

