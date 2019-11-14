Tesco Peppered Smoked Mackerel Fillets

Delicious healthyfood!
delicious and so healthy!
Super tasty and a livesaver if I want a quick, nut
Super tasty and a livesaver if I want a quick, nutritious dinner!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1267kJ / 305kcal
Mackerel (Fish) (96%), Salt, Pepper.
Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill for 6 minutes. Turn once.
Produced in U.K., Scotland, Caught in the North East Atlantic
This product is ready to eat, but may also be eaten hot.
For extra succulence, remove from fridge 15 minutes before eating.
2 Servings
Label. Paper widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled
225-345g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical fillet (80g)
|Energy
|1267kJ / 305kcal
|1013kJ / 244kcal
|Fat
|23.3g
|18.6g
|Saturates
|5.7g
|4.6g
|Carbohydrate
|3.4g
|2.7g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.3g
|Protein
|20.2g
|16.2g
|Salt
|2.3g
|1.8g
|Omega-3
|3.98g
|3.184g
|Vitamin D
|3.40µg (68%NRV)
|2.72µg (54%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
|Pack contains 2 servings.
Caution: This product will contain bones.
