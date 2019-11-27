By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pink Lady Apples Class 1 Loose

£ 0.62
£3.65/kg
A typical apple contains
  • Energy300kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1gg
    <1%
  • Sugars15.7g
    17%
  • Salt<0.01gg
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 225.50kJ (53.30kcal)

Product Description

  • PINK LADY APPLES APPLES FRUIT PICKLIST

Information

Ingredients

Apple

Produce of

Produce of Argentina,Australia,Chile,France,Italy,New Zealand,South Africa,Spain,USA

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy225.50kJ (53.30kcal)299.92kJ (70.89kcal)
Fat.10g.13g
Saturates.01g.01g
Carbohydrate11.80g15.69g
Sugars11.80g15.69g
Fibre1.80g2.39g
Protein.40g.53g
Salt.00.00g

5 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Horrible,sour

1 stars

All sour not sweet at all like pink lady’s should be.☹️

When I buy apples from the shop myself, I usually

2 stars

When I buy apples from the shop myself, I usually go for crunchy and bright ones. However that was not the product I received. when they arrived, they were horribly bruised and very soft. I had one as soon as they were delivered and I thought that maybe it was just the one, but they were all the same. other pink lady apples I have had in the passed have been perfect. I think that they were just beaten around a bit and left somewhere for too long. I am very disappointed and will not be purchasing again.

Awesome

4 stars

It is a gud product to purchase

Why is it more expensive???

5 stars

The product is great but why do we have to pay more to have loose apples that pre-packaged? We are trying to cut back on the amount of useless plastic packing and are being charge extra for this?

Sweet

5 stars

Love these apples,crunchy,juicy and sweet

