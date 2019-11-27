Pink Lady Apples Class 1 Loose

Horrible,sour
All sour not sweet at all like pink lady’s should be.☹️
When I buy apples from the shop myself, I usually go for crunchy and bright ones. However that was not the product I received. when they arrived, they were horribly bruised and very soft. I had one as soon as they were delivered and I thought that maybe it was just the one, but they were all the same. other pink lady apples I have had in the passed have been perfect. I think that they were just beaten around a bit and left somewhere for too long. I am very disappointed and will not be purchasing again.
Awesome
It is a gud product to purchase
Why is it more expensive???
The product is great but why do we have to pay more to have loose apples that pre-packaged? We are trying to cut back on the amount of useless plastic packing and are being charge extra for this?
Sweet
Love these apples,crunchy,juicy and sweet