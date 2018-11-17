By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Hot Chilli Powder 100G

4(1)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.10/10g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1370kJ / 331kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of chillies, cumin, garlic and oregano.
  • FIERY & EARTHY Blended with cumin and garlic to wake up your cooking
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chilli Powder (83%), Salt, Cumin Seed Powder (6%), Garlic Powder (3%), Dried Oregano, Flavouring, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 83 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100ml½ of a teaspoon (1.2g)
Energy1370kJ / 331kcal16kJ / 4kcal
Fat15.4g0.2g
Saturates2.4g<0.1g
Carbohydrate14.6g0.2g
Sugars6.7g0.1g
Fibre37.6g0.5g
Protein14.8g0.2g
Salt3.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Boost your Beans

4 stars

A great product....I add it to budget baked beans with some grated cheese to make hot spicy beans at a fraction of the cost.

