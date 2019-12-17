By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Raspberries 350G

4(9)Write a review
Tesco Raspberries 350G
£ 2.00
£5.72/kg

Offer

1/4 of a pack
  • Energy160kJ 38kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars3.8g
    4%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 200kJ / 48kcal

Product Description

  • Whole Raspberries.
  • Frozen Raspberries
  • Frozen by our growers within hours to capture the peak of freshness
  • Pack size: 0.35kg

Information

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Produce of

Packed in Serbia, Produced in Serbia

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350 g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (80g)
Energy200kJ / 48kcal160kJ / 38kcal
Fat0.6g0.5g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate7.6g6.1g
Sugars4.7g3.8g
Fibre3.9g3.1g
Protein1.0g0.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C32mg (40%NRV)26mg (33%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Very sour. A great disappointment, as they look

3 stars

Very sour. A great disappointment, as they look lovely fruit. Angela Ashe.

please do not substitute

5 stars

please do not substitute

gin with raspberries or raspberries with gin.

5 stars

On being advised to eat more fruit, I chose good quality Tesco Raspberries. I marinate the fruit for several hours, drain and add creme fraiche to make a jolly nice, low carb supper. whilst adding taste note to my pink gins and tonic all evening. NB frozen rasperries help the ice cubes to keep G an T cool.

My favourite addition to a smoothie

5 stars

I use this for cakes and smoothies. The berries are always sweet, and when I buy them frozen it gives me options as to when I can use them, so I do not worry that they will go mouldy!

better off buying fresh and choosing your own

1 stars

These raspberries are really tiny and if you like sweet ones these are a definite no, they are really sour

VERY SOUR!!! I drowned them in sacharrin just to m

1 stars

VERY SOUR!!! I drowned them in sacharrin just to make them edible. Will not buy again!!

Tasty Treat

5 stars

Ideal in a smoothie or simply as an iced treat to drive away the hunger pain with less calories!

Raspberries are another fruit I buy in store and

5 stars

Raspberries are another fruit I buy in store and on line shopping. There are so many ways to use Raspberries. I love to keep a bag of frozen Raspberries in the freezer.

Great value for money - so easy to use in cooking and smoothies

5 stars

Easy to use and always available. I use them mostly in baking raspberry scones/ cakes.

