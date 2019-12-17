Tesco Raspberries 350G

Very sour. A great disappointment, as they look
Very sour. A great disappointment, as they look lovely fruit. Angela Ashe.
please do not substitute
gin with raspberries or raspberries with gin.
On being advised to eat more fruit, I chose good quality Tesco Raspberries. I marinate the fruit for several hours, drain and add creme fraiche to make a jolly nice, low carb supper. whilst adding taste note to my pink gins and tonic all evening. NB frozen rasperries help the ice cubes to keep G an T cool.
My favourite addition to a smoothie
I use this for cakes and smoothies. The berries are always sweet, and when I buy them frozen it gives me options as to when I can use them, so I do not worry that they will go mouldy!
better off buying fresh and choosing your own
These raspberries are really tiny and if you like sweet ones these are a definite no, they are really sour
VERY SOUR!!! I drowned them in sacharrin just to make them edible. Will not buy again!!
Tasty Treat
Ideal in a smoothie or simply as an iced treat to drive away the hunger pain with less calories!
Raspberries are another fruit I buy in store and on line shopping. There are so many ways to use Raspberries. I love to keep a bag of frozen Raspberries in the freezer.
Great value for money - so easy to use in cooking and smoothies
Easy to use and always available. I use them mostly in baking raspberry scones/ cakes.