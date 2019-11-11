By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Garlic Salt 90G

3(8)Write a review
Tesco Garlic Salt 90G
£ 0.80
£0.09/10g
½ of a teaspoon
  • Energy11kJ 3kcal
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Salt2.0g
    33%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 354kJ / 84kcal

Product Description

  • Garlic salt.
  • PUNCHY & DISTINCT
  • PUNCHY & DISTINCT
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salt (70%), Dried Garlic (24%), Onion Powder, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Garlic Oil.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from sunlight.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

30 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

90g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100ml½ of a teaspoon (3g)
Energy354kJ / 84kcal11kJ / 3kcal
Fat0.2g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate15.0g0.5g
Sugars0.8g0.0g
Fibre2.1g0.1g
Protein4.4g0.1g
Salt67.5g2.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

good

5 stars

good value for money

Best avoided...

1 stars

Horrible container that will not re-seal once opened, causing the contents to solidify from the ingress of air - also has the effect of stinking out the cupboard...

Buy a better quality

1 stars

Cakes up and becomes unusable

A screw top to the jars is required.

2 stars

Unfortunately the top isn't tight enough fit as it is not a screw top so the content becomes damp and unusable.

Runs well, good flavour.

5 stars

Runs well, good flavour.

Great flavour!

4 stars

I really like this product, adds a lot of flavor to dishes and I use it in almost anything. Now I am near to the bottom of the jar it has started to dry out slightly but nothing major and tapping it on a surface loosens it up. Would definitely recommend buying if you are wanting something to flavor a dish.

Tendency to absorb moisture and solidify...always

1 stars

Have tried their garlic salt on numerous occasions and it always solidifies after being opened with in 2 weeks and has to be binned.

The taste is good. Lit is weird and puts garlic sa

4 stars

The taste is good. Lit is weird and puts garlic salt everywhere when you close it.

Usually bought next

Tesco Onion Salt 80G

£ 0.85
£0.11/10g

Tesco Onion Granules 52G

£ 0.85
£0.16/10g

Tesco Garlic Granules 56G

£ 0.80
£0.14/10g

Tesco Paprika 52G

£ 0.85
£0.16/10g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here