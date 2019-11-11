Tesco Garlic Salt 90G

good
good value for money
Best avoided...
Horrible container that will not re-seal once opened, causing the contents to solidify from the ingress of air - also has the effect of stinking out the cupboard...
Buy a better quality
Cakes up and becomes unusable
A screw top to the jars is required.
Unfortunately the top isn't tight enough fit as it is not a screw top so the content becomes damp and unusable.
Runs well, good flavour.
Great flavour!
I really like this product, adds a lot of flavor to dishes and I use it in almost anything. Now I am near to the bottom of the jar it has started to dry out slightly but nothing major and tapping it on a surface loosens it up. Would definitely recommend buying if you are wanting something to flavor a dish.
Tendency to absorb moisture and solidify...always
Have tried their garlic salt on numerous occasions and it always solidifies after being opened with in 2 weeks and has to be binned.
The taste is good. Lit is weird and puts garlic salt everywhere when you close it.