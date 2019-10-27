By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chinese 5 Spice 34G

Tesco Chinese 5 Spice 34G
£ 0.85
£0.25/10g

Product Description

  • Five spice blend
  • Intense, aromatic and fragrant. Perfect with marinades and stir fries.
  • Pack size: 34G

Information

Ingredients

Star Anise, Cinnamon, Fennel, Black Pepper, Clove.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

- Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

34g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains
Typical Values100g contains

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

No salt and sugar, just pure 5 spices! great produ

5 stars

No salt and sugar, just pure 5 spices! great product

Not good

1 stars

Not a good mix. Far too high a proportion of cloves. Nasty taste.

Wonderful

5 stars

Great product Tesco - this is splendid in many styles of cooking - try a little in the soup maker when blending the leftover veg.

Pure 5 spices

5 stars

Great to see that this is nothing but the 5 spices which give this its name - unlike, at the time of writing, the Schwarz version, which features sugar and salt as its main ingredients...

Just as tasty as the leading brand

5 stars

Great in any Asian dish

