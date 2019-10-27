Tesco Chinese 5 Spice 34G

No salt and sugar, just pure 5 spices! great produ
No salt and sugar, just pure 5 spices! great product
Not good
Not a good mix. Far too high a proportion of cloves. Nasty taste.
Wonderful
Great product Tesco - this is splendid in many styles of cooking - try a little in the soup maker when blending the leftover veg.
Pure 5 spices
Great to see that this is nothing but the 5 spices which give this its name - unlike, at the time of writing, the Schwarz version, which features sugar and salt as its main ingredients...
Just as tasty as the leading brand
Great in any Asian dish