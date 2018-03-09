By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wilkinson Sword Xtreme 3 Sensitive Razor 4 Pack

4.5(27)Write a review
Wilkinson Sword Xtreme 3 Sensitive Razor 4 Pack
£ 4.00
£1.00/each
  • Wilkinson Sword Xtreme 3 Sensitive Disposable Razor has blades that pivot and flex to the contours of your face for a close, smooth shave.
  • - 3 flexible blades to optimize contact with the skin and adapts to the contours of your face
  • - Lubricating strip with Aloe helps protect skin from irritation and ideal for sensitive skin
  • - Easy rinse design helps keep blades from clogging
  • - Practical travel cap to keep your razor safe and clean when you're on the go
  • - This pack includes x4 Xtreme 3 Sensitive disposable razors
  • Wilkinson Sword Sharpening Your Style Since 1772

Information

Ingredients

PEG-115M, PVP, PEG-100, Cyclodextrin, Tocopherol, Simmondsia Chinensis Butter, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Maltodextrin

Preparation and Usage

  • Use with shaving gel or foam to soften the hairs for a smooth finish

Name and address

  • Wilkinson Sword GmbH,
  • Schützenstrasse 110,
  • D-42659 Solingen,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.wilkinson-sword.com

Net Contents

4 x Disposable Razors

perfect razors

5 stars

have been buying these razors for years now. Best razors i have bought would not use any thing else

Quality for low price

4 stars

Pleasantly surprised with the quality of the product given how little it costs, and I'm used to using double-edge or straight edge razors, so I was concerned about buying cheap disposables.

Wow

5 stars

I've been shaving for 40 years and tried these for the first time recently and what a buy. So close and smooth. Just love everything about them - you can teach old horses new tricks!

The BEST !!

5 stars

I bought my first pack of these about three years ago and have used them ever since. I NEVER cut myself with these, even that little bit just under your nostrils. I recently tried another nrand which was on offer and regretted it, blood everywhere !!

Smooth shave

5 stars

Smooth shave - no cuts or nicks as other razors do

Wouldn’t use anything else!

5 stars

Have been using xtreme3 razors for years and wouldn’t use anything else. They’re the best

Best value most effective disposable razor

5 stars

i have been using this brand and model of disposable razor for approximately 2 years. As someone who suffers from shaving rash I would say nine times out of ten I shave trouble free. With a good clean close shave. Not only that, the product is extremely competative in price and excellent value for money.

Excellent and no nicks

5 stars

I've been using this product for a long time now, to shave my face and head and it's perfect. Not too sharp, not to blunt, and glides lovely. I wouldn't use anything else, specially for my head.

The only razor I ever use

5 stars

A great close shave (even for a girls curves). I have sensitive skin prone to rashes and never have any problems when using this. Never nips my skin either. A great product!

good razers

5 stars

been using these for about 8 years now shaving my face and head one razer can last for up to two weeks and so work out very cheap

