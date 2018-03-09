Wilkinson Sword Xtreme 3 Sensitive Razor 4 Pack

perfect razors
have been buying these razors for years now. Best razors i have bought would not use any thing else
Quality for low price
Pleasantly surprised with the quality of the product given how little it costs, and I'm used to using double-edge or straight edge razors, so I was concerned about buying cheap disposables.
Wow
I've been shaving for 40 years and tried these for the first time recently and what a buy. So close and smooth. Just love everything about them - you can teach old horses new tricks!
The BEST !!
I bought my first pack of these about three years ago and have used them ever since. I NEVER cut myself with these, even that little bit just under your nostrils. I recently tried another nrand which was on offer and regretted it, blood everywhere !!
Smooth shave
Smooth shave - no cuts or nicks as other razors do
Wouldn’t use anything else!
Have been using xtreme3 razors for years and wouldn’t use anything else. They’re the best
Best value most effective disposable razor
i have been using this brand and model of disposable razor for approximately 2 years. As someone who suffers from shaving rash I would say nine times out of ten I shave trouble free. With a good clean close shave. Not only that, the product is extremely competative in price and excellent value for money.
Excellent and no nicks
I've been using this product for a long time now, to shave my face and head and it's perfect. Not too sharp, not to blunt, and glides lovely. I wouldn't use anything else, specially for my head.
The only razor I ever use
A great close shave (even for a girls curves). I have sensitive skin prone to rashes and never have any problems when using this. Never nips my skin either. A great product!
good razers
been using these for about 8 years now shaving my face and head one razer can last for up to two weeks and so work out very cheap