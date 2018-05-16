By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Yeo Valley Half Fat Organic Creme Fraiche 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Yeo Valley Half Fat Organic Creme Fraiche 200G
£ 1.05
£0.53/100g

Product Description

  • Half fat crème fraîche
  • Design: Big Fish®
  • Proper organic
  • Supporting British family farms
  • Super for stirring in & spooning
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

No added Ingredients, No added Sugar, This product contains only Milk's naturally occurring Sugar (Lactose), Contains Live Cultures

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk, May also contain Nuts

Storage

Please keep refrigerated.Once opened, eat within 3 days. For 'Use By' Date, See lid.

Recycling info

Clip. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.

Return to

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.
  • www.yeovalley.co.uk

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 694kJ/168kcal
Fat 15.0g
of which saturates 9.3g
Carbohydrate 4.8g
of which sugars 4.8g
Protein 3.4g
Salt*0.13g
*Salt content is entirely due to naturally occuring sodium-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Yeo Valley Organic Fat Free Creme Fraiche 200G

£ 1.05
£0.53/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here