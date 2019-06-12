By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Anchor Lighter Spreadable 500G

5(1)Write a review
Anchor Lighter Spreadable 500G
£ 3.50
£7.00/kg

Product Description

  • A Reduced Fat Blend of Anchor Butter and Rapeseed Oil with Salt.
  • Welcome to Westbury, the heart of the West Country. Known for its famous white horse, and where Anchor butter is made using 100% British Milk.
  • Deliciously creamy anchor butter with rapeseed oil. Simple really, but we could go on about it 'til the cows come home.
  • We've been churning butter for generations, but with rich Anchor spreadable, you can now enjoy it that little bit quicker!
  • From the heart of the West country
  • Deliciously creamy
  • Made with 100% British milk
  • Farmer owned - care in every step from cow to you
  • We prefer to keep it simple
  • Contains no: palm oil, hydrogenated fats, artificial colourings or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Anchor Butter (37%) (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil (27%), Buttermilk, Salt (1.1%), Colour (Beta Carotene), Blended Spread 57% (30% Milk Fat, 27% Rapeseed Oil)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigeratedEasy, just pop it in the fridge, keeping an eye on the best before date on the lid. Or, keep it in the freezer for up to three months. Then, simply defrost it in the fridge when you need it.

Produce of

Produced in the UK from British milk

Number of uses

1 tub, 50 deliciously creamy servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Arla Foods Ltd,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Return to

  • No place like home:
  • Arla Foods Ltd,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.
  • Drop us a line: 0845 600 6688

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 10g Serving
Energy 2120kJ/516kcal212kJ/52kcal
Fat 57g5.7g
of which saturates 21g2.1g
of which monounsaturates 23g2.3g
of which polyunsaturates 8.0g0.8g
Carbohydrate <0.5g<0.5g
of which sugars <0.5g<0.5g
Protein <0.5g<0.5g
Salt 1.1g0.11g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Challenge the family. 2. Notice the switch

5 stars

We buy this butter every time we shop. No one call tell the difference

Usually bought next

Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

£ 1.89
£0.16/each

Tesco Medium Free Range Eggs 6 Pack

£ 0.84
£0.14/each

Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 6 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.17/each

Tesco 2 British Chicken Breast Fillets 300G

£ 1.80
£6.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here