Challenge the family. 2. Notice the switch
We buy this butter every time we shop. No one call tell the difference
Anchor Butter (37%) (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil (27%), Buttermilk, Salt (1.1%), Colour (Beta Carotene), Blended Spread 57% (30% Milk Fat, 27% Rapeseed Oil)
Keep refrigeratedEasy, just pop it in the fridge, keeping an eye on the best before date on the lid. Or, keep it in the freezer for up to three months. Then, simply defrost it in the fridge when you need it.
Produced in the UK from British milk
1 tub, 50 deliciously creamy servings
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 10g Serving
|Energy
|2120kJ/516kcal
|212kJ/52kcal
|Fat
|57g
|5.7g
|of which saturates
|21g
|2.1g
|of which monounsaturates
|23g
|2.3g
|of which polyunsaturates
|8.0g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.11g
