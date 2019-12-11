Lucozade Original 6 X 380Ml

Always good when you need a boost.
Always good when you need a boost.
Flat, don't fall for this offer
The reason it's on offer is because it's flat. What a cheek
We love it
We love it
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml bottle
Carbonated Water, Glucose Syrup (13%), Acids (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Caffeine, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame-K), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Colours (Sunset Yellow, Ponceau 4R), Flavourings
This pack contains 6 serving
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Wrap. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
380ml ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml bottle
|per 380ml
|Energy, kJ/kcal
|158/37
|600/141
|Carbohydrate, g
|8.9
|33.8
|of which sugars, g
|4.5
|17.1
|Salt, g
|0.08
|0.31
|Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein. Contains 8.9g glucose based carbohydrate per 100ml and 33.8g per 380ml bottle
|-
|-
Sunset Yellow and Ponceau 4R may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children. Finally: it might stain, so don't spill it.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019