Lucozade Original 6 X 380Ml

3.5(3)Write a review
£ 2.00
£0.09/100ml

Offer

each 380ml bottle gives you
  • Energy600kJ 141kcal
    7%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars17.1g
    19%
  • Salt0.31g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml bottle

Product Description

  • Sparkling Glucose Drink with sugar and sweeteners
  • Powered by Glucose
  • Glucose. It's for that moment. When you need it most. When the energy and the good times flow. Whatever you do, do it with energy.
  • Contains a source of Phenylalanine.
  • Powered by glucose
  • Lucozade Energy is best when you're active, eating properly and staying healthy
  • Pack size: 2280ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Glucose Syrup (13%), Acids (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Caffeine, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame-K), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Colours (Sunset Yellow, Ponceau 4R), Flavourings

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and an active lifestyle.
  • Not suitable for children under 3 years.
  • Enjoy it cold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 serving

Warnings

  • Sunset Yellow and Ponceau 4R may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.
  • Finally: it might stain, so don't spill it.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Wrap. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Lucozade Ribena Suntory
  • 2 Longwalk Road,
  • Stockley Park,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB11 1BA.

Return to

  • Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd. Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA.

Net Contents

380ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml bottleper 380ml
Energy, kJ/kcal158/37600/141
Carbohydrate, g8.933.8
of which sugars, g4.517.1
Salt, g0.080.31
Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein. Contains 8.9g glucose based carbohydrate per 100ml and 33.8g per 380ml bottle--

Safety information

View more safety information

Sunset Yellow and Ponceau 4R may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children. Finally: it might stain, so don't spill it.

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Always good when you need a boost.

5 stars

Always good when you need a boost.

Flat, don't fall for this offer

1 stars

The reason it's on offer is because it's flat. What a cheek

We love it

5 stars

We love it

