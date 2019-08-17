Mr Muscle Sink & Plug Drain Gel 500Ml

Good. Wish to buy it
Good. Wish to buy it
Effective!
We had a sink that took an hour to drain - I used three of the 500ml bottles and now it's back to draining properly
Waste of money
This gel doesn't work at all i followed the instructions very well and it actually made my sink worse than it was. i should have read most of the reviews before buying
Waste of money.
I thought this was going to work, I was so wrong. I used once with 500ml, left for about 20 mins as it said to leave longer for harder blockages. Didn’t work. Tried again with the rest of the bottle... again, didn’t work. Dissapointed and annoyed I wasted my money!!
Didn’t work!!
Actually made my blocked sink worse and had to spend Moreno eh on a better product! Don’t waste your money!
Worked for all of one day
Disappointed and dissatisfied! For the price this product is, the product did not even work and I had to continue to unblock for it to even make any difference. Now only 2 days later I’m back to square one and fully blocked again.
very bad experience with this product.
It didn't work, made the situation more complicated. not recommended.
Doesnt work
Tried this out, left it for 15 minutes instead of 5 to really give it time and nothing happened.
Quick and easy !!
A fantastic product poured it slowly into blocked shower drain waited 5 mins blasted hot water down plughole 2 mins unblocked a truly brilliant product.
It didnt work but made it worse!
really made it worse and when i flushed it with hot water the water just came back with the gel and messed my bathroom up do not reccoment!