Mr Muscle Sink & Plug Drain Gel 500Ml

2(10)Write a review
image 1 of Mr Muscle Sink & Plug Drain Gel 500Ml
£ 3.95
£7.90/litre
  • Mr Muscle® Power Gel Drain Unblocker cuts through standing water in your clogged drain, dissolving even the toughest clogs. Use this liquid drain cleaner once a week to clear blockages and slow-running drains anywhere in your home. Just pour the entire contents of the bottle down the plughole to attack the blockage directly, and after waiting 5 minutes, flush with hot water (allowing longer for tough clogs). With a formula that clears drains 3x better than bleach*, getting rid of blockages and their unpleasant odours, Mr Muscle® Power Gel is the drain pipe unblocker that allows you to clean less and live more. *Based on hair removal in laboratory testing

SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson

  • Sink unblocker to destroy the toughest clogs in your drain
  • Blocked drain cleaner for dissolving clogs caused by debris in sinks, plugholes and pipes
  • 3x more effective than bleach as a pipe unblocker based on hair removal in laboratory testing
  • Cuts through standing water to unblock plugholes
  • Mr Muscle drain unblocker is safe for use on all types of pipes
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

contains < 5% chlorine-based bleaching agents, soap, amphoteric surfactants

Preparation and Usage

  • HOW TO USE:
  • 1.) Pour the entire contents of the bottle down the plughole.
  • 2.) Allow to work for 5 minutes. For tough clogs, leave to work longer.
  • 3.) Flush with hot water from the tap.
  • To keep sinks and plugholes clean, use Mr Muscle® Power Gel weekly. To clear slow running drains and deep clean your entire pipe, use Mr Muscle® Drain Foamer.

Warnings

  • Danger
  • Contains Sodium hypochlorite, sodium hydroxide, amines, C12-18-alkyldimethyl, N-oxides.
  • May be corrosive to metals. Causes severe skin burns and eye damage. Very toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Do not breathe fumes. Wear protective gloves / eye protection. Immediately call a POISON CENTER or doctor/physician. IF INHALED: Remove person to fresh air and keep at rest in a position comfortable for breathing. IF ON SKIN (or hair): Remove/Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water/shower. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. IF SWALLOWED: rinse mouth. Do NOT induce vomiting. Store locked up. Keep only in original container. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. WARNING! Do not use together with other products. May release dangerous gases (chlorine). Keep container tightly closed in a cool place and store bottle upright.

Name and address

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.

Return to

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.
  • 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
  • www.scjohnson.co.uk
  • ask.uk@scj.com
  • www.scjohnson.com
  • www.scjproducts.info

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

10 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Good. Wish to buy it

4 stars

Good. Wish to buy it

Effective!

5 stars

We had a sink that took an hour to drain - I used three of the 500ml bottles and now it's back to draining properly

Waste of money

1 stars

This gel doesn't work at all i followed the instructions very well and it actually made my sink worse than it was. i should have read most of the reviews before buying

Waste of money.

1 stars

I thought this was going to work, I was so wrong. I used once with 500ml, left for about 20 mins as it said to leave longer for harder blockages. Didn’t work. Tried again with the rest of the bottle... again, didn’t work. Dissapointed and annoyed I wasted my money!!

Didn’t work!!

1 stars

Actually made my blocked sink worse and had to spend Moreno eh on a better product! Don’t waste your money!

Worked for all of one day

1 stars

Disappointed and dissatisfied! For the price this product is, the product did not even work and I had to continue to unblock for it to even make any difference. Now only 2 days later I’m back to square one and fully blocked again.

very bad experience with this product.

1 stars

It didn't work, made the situation more complicated. not recommended.

Doesnt work

1 stars

Tried this out, left it for 15 minutes instead of 5 to really give it time and nothing happened.

Quick and easy !!

5 stars

A fantastic product poured it slowly into blocked shower drain waited 5 mins blasted hot water down plughole 2 mins unblocked a truly brilliant product.

It didnt work but made it worse!

1 stars

really made it worse and when i flushed it with hot water the water just came back with the gel and messed my bathroom up do not reccoment!

