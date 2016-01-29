By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Huggies Little Swimmers Size 3-4 7-15Kg 12 Pants

4.5(8)Write a review
Huggies Little Swimmers Size 3-4 7-15Kg 12 Pants
£ 5.25
£0.44/each

Product Description

  • Swim Pants
  • Leak guards to prevent leakage
  • Disney design
  • Suitable for weight 7-15kg
  • Visit www.littleswimmers.co.uk for more information
  • Huggies® Little Swimmers®, are the only disposable swim pants with easy open and close sides for quick and easy removal.
  • They have special absorbent material that won't swell up like a nappy
  • Huggies® Little Swimmers® swim pants help protect from little accidents for non stop water fun
  • The fun, colourful Disney designs means you can use them just like a swimsuit
  • Easy open and close sides make change time a breeze
  • Leak guards to stop leaks and protect from little accidents
  • Nappy Size (Weight) - 7kg-15kg, 15lb-34lb
  • Easy open & close sides
  • Quantity: 1
  • Nappy Size: Pack Size

Information

Name and address

  • Kimberly Clark Ltd,
  • 1 Tower View,
  • Kings Hill,
  • West Malling,
  • Kent,
  • ME19 4HA.

Return to

  • Kimberly Clark Ltd,
  • 1 Tower View,
  • Kings Hill,
  • West Malling,
  • Kent,
  • ME19 4HA.
  • Freephone: 0800 587 5298 (GB) 1800946659 (IE)

Net Contents

12 x Pants

8 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Good swimming nappy

5 stars

Very happy with these nappies. Never had a leak and baby seems comfy. They don't get too heavy when wet.

What's the point?

3 stars

I don't know what's the purpose of these nappies as it doesn't make a seal and if baby does something, it can come out from the back. However the outer surface is of a material you can say is water repellent. That's all. I think I'll buy splash happy nappy next time.

Does what they say they will

3 stars

Does what they say they will, good price from tesco

Does the Job

4 stars

I bought this for the holidays to introduce my 18 month old to the swimming.

great buy

5 stars

I bought these for my twins. excellent product. dont go soggy at all while in the pool. great product

good product - it does what it says

5 stars

good nappies, we have been using them for a while now and never been let down. my little girl is bigger than an average size and despite of her bigger belly (still very sweet ;-) nappies fit well

Great product for baby swimming

5 stars

I have now done 3 baby swimming lessons with my 4 months old baby and these nappies are great and really suits the purpose for its intended use.

Great product, happy water baby

5 stars

No problems with these swim nappies, easy to put on and even easier to take off when wet, just pull the side and it tears easily.

