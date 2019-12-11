By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fox's Jam Sandwich Cream Biscuit 150G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Fox's Jam Sandwich Cream Biscuit 150G
£ 0.50
£0.33/100g
Each biscuit contains
  • Energy324kJ 77kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars4.6g
    5%
  • Salt0.07g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2093kJ

Product Description

  • Shortcake biscuits sandwiched with vanilla flavour cream and raspberry flavour jam
  • Check out more baked deliciousness online @ Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • When we first opened our bakehouse in Victorian Yorkshire we were dedicated to baking the most delicious biscuits and making our customer smile. Little has changed in over 160 years.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Palm Oil, Sugar, Raspberry Flavour Apple Jam (9%) (Apple, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Gelling Agent: Pectin; Colour: Anthocyanins; Flavouring, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrates; Acid: Citric Acid), Glucose Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Salt, Raising Agents: Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, place in an airtight container.For best before see front of pack.

Number of uses

Approximately 10 servings per pack

Name and address

  • Fox's Biscuits,
  • Wellington Street,
  • Batley,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • WF17 5JE.

Return to

  • Fox's Quality Guarantee: Fox's have been baking delicious biscuits for over 160 years. If you have any feedback on our product we would love to hear from you. Simply contact us at:
  • Fox's Biscuits,
  • Wellington Street,
  • Batley,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • WF17 5JE.
  • Freephone (UK) 0800 591 886 Mon-Fri 9am-4.30pm.
  • careline@foxs-biscuits.co.uk
  • www.foxs-biscuits.co.uk

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer biscuitReference Intake*% Reference Intake* per biscuit
Energy 2093kJ324kJ8400kJ
-500kcal77kcal2000kcal4%
Fat 23g3.6g70g5%
of which saturates 13g2g20g10%
Carbohydrate 66g10g260g4%
of which sugars 30g4.6g90g5%
Fibre 2.1g0.3g
Protein 5.2g0.8g50g2%
Salt 0.46g0.07g6g1%
*Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ / 2000kcal----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Custard Cream Biscuits 400G

£ 0.44
£0.11/100g

Tesco Bourbon Creams Biscuits 296G

£ 0.45
£0.15/100g

Kit Kat Chunky 4 X 40G

£ 1.00
£0.63/100g

Offer

Tesco Jam Sandwich Creams Biscuit 150G

£ 0.45
£0.30/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here