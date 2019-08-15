Galaxy Cake Bars 5 Pack

good stuff
Very tasty
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2023kJ
Milk Chocolate (41%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sal and/or Shea), Dried Whey (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Butter Oil (from Milk), Natural Flavouring], Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Humectant (Glycerine), Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (E471, E476, Lecithin), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Whole Egg, Milk Proteins, Dried Egg White, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Natural Flavouring, Modified Starch, Dried Whey (from Milk), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum
Store in a cool, dry place
Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: ~28.7
5 x Cake Bars
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ ~28.7g/ (%*)
|Energy
|2023kJ
|581kJ (7%)
|-
|484kcal
|139kcal (7%)
|Fat
|26.7g
|7.7g (11%)
|of which saturates
|13.3g
|3.8g (19%)
|Carbohydrate
|56.6g
|16.2g (6%)
|of which sugars
|44.7g
|12.8g (14%)
|Protein
|5.0g
|1.4g (3%)
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.1g (2%)
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
