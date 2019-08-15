By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Galaxy Cake Bars 5 Pack

Galaxy Cake Bars 5 Pack
£ 1.50
£0.30/each
1x = ~28.7g
  • Energy581kJ 139kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.7g
    11%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars12.8g
    14%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2023kJ

Product Description

  • Sponge cake bars with a chocolate cream centre covered in milk chocolate.
  • Individually wrapped
  • With a smooth chocolate cream centre
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (41%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sal and/or Shea), Dried Whey (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Butter Oil (from Milk), Natural Flavouring], Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Humectant (Glycerine), Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (E471, E476, Lecithin), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Whole Egg, Milk Proteins, Dried Egg White, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Natural Flavouring, Modified Starch, Dried Whey (from Milk), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Does not contain Dairy Cream, May also contain Peanuts, Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: ~28.7

Name and address

  • UK:
  • Freepost,
  • Mars.
  • Ireland:
  • Mars,
  • Box 3856,

Return to

  • Any questions or comments are welcome at www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com
  • UK:
  • Freepost,
  • Mars,
  • Consumer Care.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • Ireland:
  • Mars,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Net Contents

5 x Cake Bars

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ ~28.7g/ (%*)
Energy 2023kJ581kJ (7%)
-484kcal139kcal (7%)
Fat 26.7g7.7g (11%)
of which saturates 13.3g3.8g (19%)
Carbohydrate 56.6g16.2g (6%)
of which sugars 44.7g12.8g (14%)
Protein 5.0g1.4g (3%)
Salt 0.5g0.1g (2%)
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

