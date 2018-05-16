Country Manor Medium Dry Perry 3 Litre

Product Description
- Perry with Sweetener
- Contains the equivalent of 4 x 750ml bottles
- Crisp & refreshing
- Finest quality perry
- The deliciously light-hearted and sociable drink
- Pack size: 300cl
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Alcohol Units
20.4
ABV
6.8% vol
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Country Manor is sealed in an airtight bag, so you can enjoy the fresh taste for up to 6 weeks after first opening.
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
Return to
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
- Accolade Wines Customer Services
- Tel: 0845 080 2383
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
3l ℮
