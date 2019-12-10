Sierra Tequila Silver 50Cl
Offer
Product Description
- Tequila Silver
- The Destilería Sierra, located on a historical Hacienda in Guadalajara, the capital of Tequila, is home of the award winning Sierra Tequila. The art and passion of production has been passed down three generations to the current Master Distiller who guarantees the exceptional taste of Sierra Tequila.
- Imported
- Handcrafted from Agave Azul
- Pack size: 50cl
Information
Alcohol Units
19
ABV
38% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Sierra Paloma Margarita: Simply pour 4 cl of Sierra Tequila Silver into a cocktail glass over ice with 2 cl fresh lime juice and 1 cl agave or sugar syrup. Top up with grapefruit lemonade. Finish with a pinch of sea salt and stir.
Name and address
- The Drinks Company Limited,
- Foundry Court,
- Horsham,
- RH13 5PY.
Return to
- The Drinks Company Limited,
- Foundry Court,
- Horsham,
- RH13 5PY.
- www.sierratequila.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
50cl ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019