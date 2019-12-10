By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sierra Tequila Silver 50Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
Sierra Tequila Silver 50Cl
£ 13.00
£26.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Tequila Silver
  • The Destilería Sierra, located on a historical Hacienda in Guadalajara, the capital of Tequila, is home of the award winning Sierra Tequila. The art and passion of production has been passed down three generations to the current Master Distiller who guarantees the exceptional taste of Sierra Tequila.
  • Imported
  • Handcrafted from Agave Azul
  • Pack size: 50cl

Information

Alcohol Units

19

ABV

38% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Sierra Paloma Margarita: Simply pour 4 cl of Sierra Tequila Silver into a cocktail glass over ice with 2 cl fresh lime juice and 1 cl agave or sugar syrup. Top up with grapefruit lemonade. Finish with a pinch of sea salt and stir.

Name and address

  • The Drinks Company Limited,
  • Foundry Court,
  • Horsham,
  • RH13 5PY.

Return to

  • The Drinks Company Limited,
  • Foundry Court,
  • Horsham,
  • RH13 5PY.
  • www.sierratequila.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

50cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Cointreau Liqueur 50Cl

£ 12.00
£24.00/litre

Offer

Tesco Limes Minimum 5 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.30/each

Offer

Smirnoff Red Label Vodka 1 Litre

£ 16.00
£16.00/litre

Tesco Ingredient Lime Juice 250Ml

£ 0.85
£3.40/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here