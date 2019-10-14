By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Rehydrating Night Cream 50Ml

4.5(59)Write a review
image 1 of L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Rehydrating Night Cream 50Ml
£ 12.00
£24.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Anti-sagging, anti-age spots
  • Enriched with Soya peptides + melanin-block
  • For mature skin
  • L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Re-Hydrating Night Cream, a source of intense hydration for mature and menopausal skin. The luxurious moisturiser, enriched with Soya Peptides and UV filters, helps to firm facial contours to fight against skin sagging and to reduce the appearance of age spots. Skin feels hydrated, smoother and more comfortable. The rich formula pampers the skin's natural replenishing function through the night
  • From Science to Beauty
  • With more than 30 years of dedicated research, at L'Oréal Paris we know your skin inside out - whether normal, dry, dull, ageing or combination.
  • Our skincare creams are developed and rigorously tested with leading skin experts and scientists worldwide.
  • Proven science, cutting-edge innovations captured in luxurious textures for a sumptuous skincare experience.
  • For beautiful skin today and more youthful looking skin tomorrow.
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Enriched with Soya peptides + melanin-block
  • For mature skin
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Squalane, Cyclohexasiloxane, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Glycerin, Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-40 Stearate, Cera Alba / Beeswax, Jasminum Officinale Extract / Jasmine Flower Extract, Cera Microcristallina / Microcrystalline Wax, Paraffin, Isobutane, Sorbitan Oleate, Sorbitan Tristearate, Calcium Pantetheine Sulfonate, Isohexadecane, Sodium Hydroxide, Disodium EDTA, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Hydroxypalmitoyl Sphinganine, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Caprylyl Glycol, Dioscorea Villosa Root Extract / Wild Yam Root Extract, Pentylene Glycol, Polysorbate 80, Acrylamide/Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate Copolymer, Acrylonitrile/Methyl Methacrylate/Vinylidene Chloride Copolymer, Octyldodecanol, Hexyldecanol, Oryzanol, Phenoxyethanol, Chlorphenesin, CI 15985 / Yellow 6, Linalool, Geraniol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Coumarin, Limonene, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Parfum / Fragrance

Preparation and Usage

  • Use:
  • Apply every night on a thoroughly cleansed face and neck.
  • Massage into the skin with circular motions for a better absorption.
  • To Complete Your Regime
  • Cleanse your skin with Age Perfect Milk and Toner.
  • Apply Age Perfect Re-Hydrating Day and Night Creams daily.
  • For the eye area, use Age Perfect Re-Hydrating Eye Cream.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For further expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

50ml ℮

59 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Great night cream, not too rich as I find most oth

4 stars

Great night cream, not too rich as I find most others. Great moisturising benefits. Would deffo buy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is one of the best cream I’ve ever used. It f

5 stars

This is one of the best cream I’ve ever used. It feels so soft and smell good as well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect texture for a night cream. Feels very luxu

3 stars

Perfect texture for a night cream. Feels very luxurious. The smell wasn't to my taste though that is just my personal opinion and others may love it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely face cream, leaves my skin hydrated without

5 stars

Lovely face cream, leaves my skin hydrated without creating a film. Leaves me feeling fresh and ready for the day [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This product feels so luxurious on the skin, it sm

5 stars

This product feels so luxurious on the skin, it smells very soothing so is perfect for night time and makes my skin feel nourished and protected. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very rich and moisturising night cream, quite heav

5 stars

Very rich and moisturising night cream, quite heavy but not greasy or oily. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely love those cream the day and night doin

5 stars

Absolutely love those cream the day and night doing the job well but I’m a bit young for them so after couple of weeks trying I give it to my mum and she really loved it, she very happy with the night cream it loves her face fresh and delicate, thanks L’Oréal [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very good product, easy to apply, very moisturiser

4 stars

Very good product, easy to apply, very moisturiser, a little bit too greasy for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great night cream! Love the way my skin freels, ea

5 stars

Great night cream! Love the way my skin freels, easy application and fast results. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Leaves skin feeling super hydrated! I put it on ov

4 stars

Leaves skin feeling super hydrated! I put it on over night and in the morning my skin felt lovely and soft! :-) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 59 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

