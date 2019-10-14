L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Rehydrating Night Cream 50Ml

Great night cream, not too rich as I find most oth
Great night cream, not too rich as I find most others. Great moisturising benefits. Would deffo buy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This is one of the best cream I’ve ever used. It feels so soft and smell good as well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect texture for a night cream. Feels very luxurious. The smell wasn't to my taste though that is just my personal opinion and others may love it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely face cream, leaves my skin hydrated without creating a film. Leaves me feeling fresh and ready for the day [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This product feels so luxurious on the skin, it smells very soothing so is perfect for night time and makes my skin feel nourished and protected. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very rich and moisturising night cream, quite heavy but not greasy or oily. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Absolutely love those cream the day and night doing the job well but I’m a bit young for them so after couple of weeks trying I give it to my mum and she really loved it, she very happy with the night cream it loves her face fresh and delicate, thanks L’Oréal [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very good product, easy to apply, very moisturiser, a little bit too greasy for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great night cream! Love the way my skin freels, easy application and fast results. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Leaves skin feeling super hydrated! I put it on over night and in the morning my skin felt lovely and soft! :-) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]