Tesco Finest 12 Pork British Chipolata 375G

Tasty sausage
Tastes good much prefer to the standard size pork sausages.
Too much nutmeg
These used to be our favourite sausages but my 9 year old now finds them too peppery and I found the last lot tasted overwhelmingly of nutmeg. What’s wrong with good old plain pork sausages - good quality and gluten-free? Surely there are other varieties which give scope for extra flavouring?
Buyer beware
these are without doubt the worst sausages I have ever bought, the grill pan was swimming in waste fat after grilling, and the flavour, bland. they were on special offer but still a waste of money. Buyer beware.
the best
really lovely make sausage rolls pies brillant
as good as you will find
as good as you will find
Yum Yum
Taste delicious 😋
Definitely recommend these.
Excellent value for money for these Pork Chipolatas. They are a good size and texture and have an excellent flavour when baked in the conventional oven or halogen oven. You can easily use them for a snack or a main meal as although they are called chipolatas, they are somewhat larger than the chipolatas I've used before. I can definitely recommend these.