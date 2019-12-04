By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest 12 Pork British Chipolata 375G

4(7)Write a review
£ 2.00
£5.34/kg

Offer

2 chipolatas
  • Energy613kJ 148kcal
    7%
  • Fat12.1g
    17%
  • Saturates4.4g
    22%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1394kJ / 336kcal

Product Description

  • Lightly seasoned pork chipolata sausages filled into natural sheep casings.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Our sausages are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of nearly 200 years of sausage making. They combine the knowledge acquired over generations with inspirational ideas from their chefs to create the very best recipes, all made with 100% British meat.
  • Selected cuts of British pork simply seasoned with pepper.
  • Selected cuts of British pork simply seasoned with pepper
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (97%), Potato Starch, Salt, Dried Herbs, White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Nutmeg.

Filled into natural sheep casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results do not prick sausage skins.
For best results grill.
Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Tesco recommend that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 12-16 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

375g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 chipolatas (44g**)
Energy1394kJ / 336kcal613kJ / 148kcal
Fat27.5g12.1g
Saturates10.0g4.4g
Carbohydrate2.6g1.1g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre1.0g0.4g
Protein19.1g8.4g
Salt1.4g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--
** When grilled according to instructions 375g typically weighs 264g.--

7 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty sausage

4 stars

Tastes good much prefer to the standard size pork sausages.

Too much nutmeg

2 stars

These used to be our favourite sausages but my 9 year old now finds them too peppery and I found the last lot tasted overwhelmingly of nutmeg. What’s wrong with good old plain pork sausages - good quality and gluten-free? Surely there are other varieties which give scope for extra flavouring?

Buyer beware

1 stars

these are without doubt the worst sausages I have ever bought, the grill pan was swimming in waste fat after grilling, and the flavour, bland. they were on special offer but still a waste of money. Buyer beware.

the best

5 stars

really lovely make sausage rolls pies brillant

as good as you will find

5 stars

as good as you will find

Yum Yum

5 stars

Taste delicious 😋

Definitely recommend these.

5 stars

Excellent value for money for these Pork Chipolatas. They are a good size and texture and have an excellent flavour when baked in the conventional oven or halogen oven. You can easily use them for a snack or a main meal as although they are called chipolatas, they are somewhat larger than the chipolatas I've used before. I can definitely recommend these.

