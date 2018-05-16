Tesco Italian Passata With Basil 500G

- Energy357kJ 85kcal4%
Product Description
- Sieved tomato passata with basil.
- WITH FRAGRANT BASIL Made with plump tomatoes, hand selected at their sweetest
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days, and by date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. composite widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a carton (250g)
|Energy
|143kJ / 34kcal
|357kJ / 85kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|6.4g
|16.0g
|Sugars
|6.0g
|15.0g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|2.5g
|Protein
|1.1g
|2.8g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
