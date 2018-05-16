By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Italian Passata With Basil 500G

Tesco Italian Passata With Basil 500G
£ 0.75
£1.50/kg
½ of a carton
Typical values per 100g: Energy 143kJ / 34kcal

Product Description

  • Sieved tomato passata with basil.
  • WITH FRAGRANT BASIL Made with plump tomatoes, hand selected at their sweetest
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days, and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. composite widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a carton (250g)
Energy143kJ / 34kcal357kJ / 85kcal
Fat0.2g0.5g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate6.4g16.0g
Sugars6.0g15.0g
Fibre1.0g2.5g
Protein1.1g2.8g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

