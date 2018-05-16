By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Old El Paso Smoky Bbq Fajita Seasoning Mx 35G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Old El Paso Smoky Bbq Fajita Seasoning Mx 35G
£ 1.00
£0.29/10g
1/8 of pack (4.3g) contains:
  • Energy54 kJ 13 kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1 g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.0 g
    0%
  • Sugars2.4 g
    3%
  • Salt0.79 g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1225 kJ / 289 kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoning Mix for Fajitas Smoky BBQ
  • Old El Paso Smoky BBQ Fajita mix is a unique blend of cayenne pepper, garlic and ginger. All you have to do is add the chicken, crunchy peppers, an onion and sizzle away. Once cooked simply wrap up in a warm tortilla, fajita, taco or enchilada. Finally, and add our Old El Paso™ Thick ‘n' Chunky Salsa, maybe even a dollop of sour cream, and if you fancy a bit of fire then throw in some Old El Paso jalapenos. Let the Mexican fiesta begin!
  • Old El Paso Seasoning Mixes are the perfect addition to your meat or vegetables to create the ultimate Mexican meal
  • Old El Paso Seasoning Mixes are quick and easy to use- great for making your Mexican Fajitas or Tacos burst with flavour
  • Try our great range of Old El Paso Seasoning Mixes for Fajitas- Smoky BBQ, Crispy Chicken, Garlic and Paprika or Chili!
  • Since 1938 we've been bringing vibrant flavours from the streets of Mexico. Our Seasoning Mix for Smoky BBQ Fajitas has a unique blend of cayenne pepper, garlic and ginger. All you have to do is add the chicken, crunchy peppers, an onion and sizzle away. Once cooked simply wrap up in a warm tortilla and add our Old El Paso™ Thick 'n' Chunky Salsa. Let the Mexican Fiesta begin!
  • Chilli rating - mild -1
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 35g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Dehydrated Vegetables: Onion, Garlic, Salt, Flavourings, Smoke Flavouring, Hydrolysed Soy Protein, Spices (5.5%) (Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Ginger), Acidity Regulators: Sodium Acetate, Citric Acid, Yeast Extract, Colour: Caramel

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • For use only in food that is cooked after adding the seasoning mix.

Number of uses

Contains at least 8 portions

Name and address

  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • We welcome your questions or comments and are happy to provide information or advice on Mexican foods
  • Freephone 0800 591 223 (UK)
  • 1800 535 115 (ROI)
  • www.oldelpaso.co.uk
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g1/8 of pack (4.3g) contains:%*
Energy 1225 kJ / 289 kcal54 kJ / 13 kcal1%
Fat 2.2 g0.1 g<1
of which saturates0.8 g0.0 g0
Carbohydrate59.0 g2.6 g1%
of which sugars 54.0 g2.4 g3%
Fibre1.6 g0.1 g-
Protein7.5 g0.3 g1%
Salt18.00 g0.79 g13%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)---
Contains at least 8 portions---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Maggi So Juicy Moroccan Chicken 38G

£ 1.00
£2.64/100g

Maggi So Juicy Cajun Chicken 38G

£ 1.00
£2.64/100g

Schwartz Wrap It Smokehouse Bbq 30G

£ 1.00
£3.34/100g

Old El Paso Chilli Con Carne Seasoning Mix 39G

£ 1.00
£2.57/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here