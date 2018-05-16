Old El Paso Smoky Bbq Fajita Seasoning Mx 35G

- Energy54 kJ 13 kcal1%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1225 kJ / 289 kcal
Product Description
- Seasoning Mix for Fajitas Smoky BBQ
- Old El Paso Smoky BBQ Fajita mix is a unique blend of cayenne pepper, garlic and ginger. All you have to do is add the chicken, crunchy peppers, an onion and sizzle away. Once cooked simply wrap up in a warm tortilla, fajita, taco or enchilada. Finally, and add our Old El Paso™ Thick ‘n' Chunky Salsa, maybe even a dollop of sour cream, and if you fancy a bit of fire then throw in some Old El Paso jalapenos. Let the Mexican fiesta begin!
- Old El Paso Seasoning Mixes are the perfect addition to your meat or vegetables to create the ultimate Mexican meal
- Old El Paso Seasoning Mixes are quick and easy to use- great for making your Mexican Fajitas or Tacos burst with flavour
- Try our great range of Old El Paso Seasoning Mixes for Fajitas- Smoky BBQ, Crispy Chicken, Garlic and Paprika or Chili!
- Since 1938 we've been bringing vibrant flavours from the streets of Mexico. Our Seasoning Mix for Smoky BBQ Fajitas has a unique blend of cayenne pepper, garlic and ginger. All you have to do is add the chicken, crunchy peppers, an onion and sizzle away. Once cooked simply wrap up in a warm tortilla and add our Old El Paso™ Thick 'n' Chunky Salsa. Let the Mexican Fiesta begin!
- Chilli rating - mild -1
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 35g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Dehydrated Vegetables: Onion, Garlic, Salt, Flavourings, Smoke Flavouring, Hydrolysed Soy Protein, Spices (5.5%) (Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Ginger), Acidity Regulators: Sodium Acetate, Citric Acid, Yeast Extract, Colour: Caramel
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in Netherlands
Preparation and Usage
- For use only in food that is cooked after adding the seasoning mix.
Number of uses
Contains at least 8 portions
Name and address
Return to
- We welcome your questions or comments and are happy to provide information or advice on Mexican foods
- Freephone 0800 591 223 (UK)
- 1800 535 115 (ROI)
- www.oldelpaso.co.uk
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Net Contents
35g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|1/8 of pack (4.3g) contains:
|%*
|Energy
|1225 kJ / 289 kcal
|54 kJ / 13 kcal
|1%
|Fat
|2.2 g
|0.1 g
|<1
|of which saturates
|0.8 g
|0.0 g
|0
|Carbohydrate
|59.0 g
|2.6 g
|1%
|of which sugars
|54.0 g
|2.4 g
|3%
|Fibre
|1.6 g
|0.1 g
|-
|Protein
|7.5 g
|0.3 g
|1%
|Salt
|18.00 g
|0.79 g
|13%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains at least 8 portions
|-
|-
|-
