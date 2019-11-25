Tesco Organic Semi- Skimmed Milk 2.272L/4 Pints

Jury is still out on the taste
Bought this instead of my usual Cravendale. Seemed ok at first but noticed there was a ripe aftertaste after sampling further. The use by date is 9 days from now so don't think it would be off. Might try one more time to see if that's how it tastes normally.
The biggest problem is that it doesn't have a very
The biggest problem is that it doesn't have a very long shelf life.
Thin bottle
Such thin bottles! most popped in the freezer when the milk expanded.
Better for you and better for the cows!
Although I'm sceptical about most food claims (well, about almost anything, really) even I have some faith in the virtues of organically produced milk from the standpoint of my health, its nutritional value and animal welfare. Especially when on special offer the premium you pay is small and with all these advantages and a great taste, what's not to like?