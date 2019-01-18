By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Smint Single 8G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Smint Single 8G
£ 1.00
£12.50/100g

Product Description

  • Breath freshening micro-sweets with sweeteners.
  • www.smint.co.uk
  • To make a great impression just click yourself a Smint, it will smarten up your breath and leave you fresh to impress! Available in a cool and handy one-at-a time dispenser, perfect for discreet consumption, anytime, anywhere!
  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.
  • Breath freshening micro-mint with Xylitol
  • Sugar free
  • Mint Flavour
  • Tooth-Friendly Tested
  • Handy one-at-a-time dispenser for on the go freshness
  • Approx. 40 pcs
  • Pack size: 8g
  • Sugarfree

Information

Ingredients

Sweeteners (Xylitol (87%), Aspartame), Flavourings, Fully Hydrogenated Cottonseed Oil

Name and address

  • Chupa Chups S.A.U.,
  • Poligono Sector Serra.,
  • c/Les Masies,
  • nº16.,
  • 08635 Sant Esteve Sesrovires,
  • (Barcelona) Spain.

Return to

  • www.smint.co.uk

Net Contents

8g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy 1058 kJ / 254 kcal
Fat 1.1 g
(of which: saturates 1.1 g)
Carbohydrate 95 g
(of which: sugars 0 g)
(polyols 87 g)
Protein 0 g
Salt 0.34 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Smint Peppermint 35G

£ 1.35
£3.86/100g

Tesco New Potatoes In Water Tinned 567G

£ 0.65
£1.89/kg

Trebor Mighties Sugar Free Mints 12.5G

£ 0.60
£0.48/10g

Offer

Wrigley's Extra Peppermint 6X10 Pieces 84G

£ 2.00
£2.39/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here