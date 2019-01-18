Smint Single 8G

Product Description
- Breath freshening micro-sweets with sweeteners.
- www.smint.co.uk
- To make a great impression just click yourself a Smint, it will smarten up your breath and leave you fresh to impress! Available in a cool and handy one-at-a time dispenser, perfect for discreet consumption, anytime, anywhere!
- Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
- Contains a source of phenylalanine.
- Breath freshening micro-mint with Xylitol
- Sugar free
- Mint Flavour
- Tooth-Friendly Tested
- Handy one-at-a-time dispenser for on the go freshness
- Approx. 40 pcs
- Pack size: 8g
- Sugarfree
Information
Ingredients
Sweeteners (Xylitol (87%), Aspartame), Flavourings, Fully Hydrogenated Cottonseed Oil
Name and address
- Chupa Chups S.A.U.,
- Poligono Sector Serra.,
- c/Les Masies,
- nº16.,
- 08635 Sant Esteve Sesrovires,
- (Barcelona) Spain.
Return to
Net Contents
8g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g:
|Energy
|1058 kJ / 254 kcal
|Fat
|1.1 g
|(of which: saturates
|1.1 g)
|Carbohydrate
|95 g
|(of which: sugars
|0 g)
|(polyols
|87 g)
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0.34 g
