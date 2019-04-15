By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oatly Organic Longlife Drink Alternative 1L

Oatly Organic Longlife Drink Alternative 1L
£ 1.70
£1.70/litre

Product Description

  • Organic Oat Drink
  • This product is as good as it gets. Water, organic oats and a little bit of sea salt for flavour. That's it. Then this product is packaged in a process that allows it to be stored without refrigeration. That means you can take it to the summer cottage and store it in the hall and then pop it into the fridge to chill before using. If you are familiar with our other products we recommend that you try this one. It has the potential to win some shelf space in your home.
  • Organic
  • No... eh... whatever
  • It's Swedish!
  • Free from lactose, milk protein and soya
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

Oat Base (Water, Oats 10%), Sea Salt, *Organic ingredient

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Lactose, Milk, Soya
  • Contains: Oats

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days of opening.Best before date: See the top of pack.

Produce of

Produced in Sweden

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake me!

Name and address

  • Oatly AB,
  • Företagsvägen 42,
  • 261 51 Landskrona,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • Oatly UK Limited,
  • 81 Rivington Street,
  • London,
  • EC2A 3AY,
  • United Kingdom.
  • info.uk@oatly.com
  • www.oatly.com

Net Contents

1l

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml:
Energy 156 kJ/
-37 kcal
Fat 0.5 g
of which saturates 0.1 g
Carbohydrate 6.7 g
of which sugars 4.1 g*
Fibre 0.8 g
Protein 1.0 g
Salt 0.11 g
Beta-glucan0.4 g
*Natural sugars from oats-

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Not what I expected!

1 stars

Having had a different brand of oat drink before I expected to use this as a milk alternative. However, on pouring some into my tea it seemed to make no difference at all, so I looked at the composition - to find that it's virtually just sugared water. Will not purchase again.

absolutely 100% the organic non dairy way forward

5 stars

bought this as a milk alternative, and as we are trying to ensure that as much of our shop as possible is organic. Gave it a good shake and poured into a glass to try it. It doesn't look great that is for sure, but gave it a try and it was okay! A little sweeter than milk, but once poured over the cereal, it was fine and is absolutely 100% the organic non dairy way forward for us.

Absolutely love this so tasty, healthy and good qu

5 stars

Absolutely love this so tasty, healthy and good quality.

