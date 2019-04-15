Oatly Organic Longlife Drink Alternative 1L

Not what I expected!
Having had a different brand of oat drink before I expected to use this as a milk alternative. However, on pouring some into my tea it seemed to make no difference at all, so I looked at the composition - to find that it's virtually just sugared water. Will not purchase again.
absolutely 100% the organic non dairy way forward
bought this as a milk alternative, and as we are trying to ensure that as much of our shop as possible is organic. Gave it a good shake and poured into a glass to try it. It doesn't look great that is for sure, but gave it a try and it was okay! A little sweeter than milk, but once poured over the cereal, it was fine and is absolutely 100% the organic non dairy way forward for us.
Absolutely love this so tasty, healthy and good qu
Absolutely love this so tasty, healthy and good quality.