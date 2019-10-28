Tango Orange 500Ml

A super drink - no caffeine, low sugar- & not from
A super drink - no caffeine, low sugar- & not from the coke family!!
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 80kJ/19kcal
Carbonated Water, Orange Fruit from Concentrate (5%), Sugar, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Natural Orange Flavouring, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Saccharin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Stabiliser (Pectin), Natural Colour (Carotenes), Emulsifiers (Acacia Gum, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins)
Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle.
Bottle contains 2 servings
500ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|80kJ/19kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.2g
|of which Sugars
|4.2g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.06g
CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE. OPEN BY HAND.
