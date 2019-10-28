By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tango Orange 500Ml

5(1)Write a review
Tango Orange 500Ml
£ 0.99
£0.20/100ml

Per 250ml:
  • Energy200kJ 48kcal
    2%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars11g
    12%
  • Salt0.15g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 80kJ/19kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Orange Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners.
  • For more information follow us on social media @drinktango
  • The standout orange recipe you know and love
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Tango provides an instant burst of tangy flavour in every sip.
  • It's the perfect partner for time together with family & friends.
  • Perfect for socialising occasions, such as picnics, parties and BBQs.
  • Also available in great tasting sugar free
  • We are big on personality, but even bigger on flavour, but don't take our word for it. You be the judge!
  • Why not try our new great tasting Sugar free Tropical and Sugar Free Strawberry & Watermelon variants
  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 0.5l

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Orange Fruit from Concentrate (5%), Sugar, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Natural Orange Flavouring, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Saccharin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Stabiliser (Pectin), Natural Colour (Carotenes), Emulsifiers (Acacia Gum, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins)

Storage

Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Number of uses

Bottle contains 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE.
  OPEN BY HAND.

Name and address

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 80kJ/19kcal
Fat 0g
of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 4.2g
of which Sugars 4.2g
Protein 0g
Salt 0.06g

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE. OPEN BY HAND.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

A super drink - no caffeine, low sugar- & not from

5 stars

A super drink - no caffeine, low sugar- & not from the coke family!!

