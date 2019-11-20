By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Creamy Mild Peppercorn Sauce 25G

Write a review
Schwartz Creamy Mild Peppercorn Sauce 25G
Product Description

  • A mild and creamy sauce mix with cracked green peppercorns, delicate garlic and black pepper for a quick and simple sauce.
  • Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Fins us on Facebook and Twitter

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) LTD T/A Schwartz

  • Smooth & tasty
  • Ready in 5-10 minutes
  • No artificial colours
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 25g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Modified Starch, Flavouring, Skimmed Milk Powder, Onion Powder, Fat Powder (Sunflower Oil, Lactose (from Milk), Milk Protein), Yeast Extract, Salt, Cream Powder (3%) (from Milk), Dried Green Bell Peppers (2.5%), Garlic Powder (2%), Cracked Green Peppercorns (2%), Colour (Plain Caramel), Black Pepper, Protein Enriched Whey Powder (from Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • For a little inspiration...
  • Delicious with pan-fried steak, chunky chips, mushrooms and peas. Pan-fry sliced steak and mushroom in a little brandy, pour over the prepared sauce and simmer until rich and smooth. Delicious served with rice and green beans.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Net Contents

25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy 1523kJ235kJ
-361kcal56kcal3%
Fat 6.6g1.7g2%
of which saturates 3.9g1.1g6%
Carbohydrate 58.8g6.6g3%
of which sugars 2.1g3.5g4%
Fibre 3.7g0.2g
Protein 14.7g3.4g7%
Salt 8.75g0.63g11%
*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe---
**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Don't accept if glutenfree diet is required

1 stars

this was offered as a substitute for a gluten free peppercorn sauce . Totally inappropriate I don't know what it is like as I couldmn't eat it

