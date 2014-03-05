Seven Seas Pulse Advanced 60 Capsules
Product Description
- Food Supplement
- Try our simple Omega-3 test today to measure your level at www.seven-seas.com/omega3
- Naturally sourced, our Omega-3 contains fatty acids Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexaenoic Acid (EPA and DHA). These essential nutrients have proven health benefits for the heart*:
- Heart: EPA & DHA contribute to the normal function of the heart*
- * The beneficial effect for heart function is obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg EPA and DHA
- Seven Seas Pulse Advanced contains a blend of higher strength fish oil - a naturally rich source of essential Omega-3 nutrients that help support heart health.
- Pulse Advanced fish oil capsules contain a blend of two important ingredients called Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) and Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) which are concentrated from natural fish oils high in Omega-3 nutrients to help support the normal function of the heart.
- Each Pulse Advanced capsule provides 250 mg of EPA & DHA, the level scientifically recognised as supporting the normal function of the heart.
- Pulse Advanced also contains Vitamin E, which contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress.
- Since 1935, Seven Seas have been supporting family health with expertly-crafted Omega-3 products.
- With EPA & DHA which are scientifically shown to support the normal function of the heart
- EPA & DHA contribute to the normal function of the heart
Information
Ingredients
Fish Oil Concentrate (55%), Capsule Shell (Gelatine, Glycerol), Fish Oil (13%), DL Alpha Tocopherol
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage
- Adults and children over 12 years:
- Two capsules a day with a cold drink.
Warnings
- Do not exceed the recommended dosage.
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN.
- REPLACE LID SECURELY.
- Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Seven Seas Ltd.,
- Hedon Road,
- Hull,
- England,
- HU9 5NJ.
Net Contents
60 x Capsules
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 2 Capsules
|% NRV
|Vitamin E
|4 mg α-TE
|33
|Fish Oils
|1200 mg
|providing Omega-3 nutrients
|600 mg
|of which EPA & DHA
|520 mg
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value





Safety information
Do not exceed the recommended dosage. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN. REPLACE LID SECURELY. Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
