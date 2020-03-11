Clean & Clear Exfoliating Daily Wash 150Ml

Exfoliating
I used this product and afterwards was left with a very red sore face My skin felt tight and looked burnt it was very uncomfortable for up to 24 hours afterwards
Terrible
Don’t recommend Left my skin red , irritated and very hot with a burning sensation and swelling.
A must have
I have tried every product out there from Drunk Elephant to mario badescu, Clean and Clear have always come out on top. Paired with the dual oil free moisturiser it is an easy and affordable skin care routine for anyone! My skin has never looked so smooth and clean!
Don’t recommend
Left my skin red , irritated and very hot with a burning sensation and now very dry
Burnt my face
I used this product twice the first time i used it i thought it was pretty good but it dried my skin out a little. I then used it a second the next day and immediately my face began to burn so i rinsed my face, however my face was all red and blotchy and looked sunburnt. 4 days later I am still blotchy and my skin is so sore and dry and begining to flake. I have no known allergies so not sure how this has happened.
keeps skin clear and soft
this product is honestly amazing.It keeps your skin clear,soft and glowing
yes but no
this did clear up my skin with a few uses but it also is very uncomfortable to use with its gel like texture and it made me skin dry, tight and very red and i don’t have sensitive skin at all
my skins better already
after noticing a numbers of spots appearing on my forehead and gown dry my skin was, i asked my my step mum if she knew anything about helping this. she’s recommended this product and ordered the pack with the wipes and moisturiser as well. it delivered really quickly and after about 3 days of using it after i wake up and before i go to bed, i saw huge improvements to my skin and felt how soft it was becoming!
Finally found something that works :)
I’ve been using this product for just under a year, and my skin is very clear, soft and smooth. When I first started to use this product my friends and family immediately noticed a difference in my skin. I recommend this product to a friend and she has absolutely adored it. I still get a spot every now and then but that’s primarily due to my age. However I do not remember when my last break out was.
love love love
this left my skin smooth and clear almost immediately