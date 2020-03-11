By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Clean & Clear Exfoliating Daily Wash 150Ml

4.5(86)Write a review
Clean & Clear Exfoliating Daily Wash 150Ml
£ 2.00
£1.34/100ml

Product Description

  • Exfoliating Daily Wash
  • Oil-free exfoliating daily wash
  • Gentle micro-beads clear skin & unblock pores
  • Suitable for all skin types
  • 10p donation from every purchase **Ts & Cs on reverse
  • **Terms and Conditions: Between 01.06.19 and 13.08.19, Johnson & Johnson Ltd will donate 10p for each Clean & Clear Exfoliating Daily Wash 150ml sold in Tesco Plc to Albert Kennedy Trust (Charity no. 1093815).
  • Clean & Clear® Exfoliating Daily Wash
  • The #1 Clean & Clear wash contains ultra-gentle, natural exfoliators that effectively remove dirt, oil and dead skin cells from pores to help prevent breakouts. Skin is smoother and clearer from day 1. Suitable for sensitive skin.
  • UK's #1 Clear skin brand*
  • *Source ©2018 Nielsen data, value and unit share, Medicated Face Care (client defined) 52 w/e 01.09.18 UK Total Coverage.
  • Oil-free
  • Clearer, smoother skin from day 1
  • With natural exfoliators to unblock pores and help prevent breakouts
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

[PR-016452], Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cellulose, Lauryl Glucoside, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Hamamelis Virginiana Water, Alcohol, Laureth-4, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum

Storage

Best before end of: See printed expiry date.

Produce of

Made in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Wet face. Squeeze into hands. Apply to face and massage gently. Rinse thoroughly.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water. For external use only. Do not apply on irritated skin.
  • Keep out of reach of children

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson Limited,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  Johnson & Johnson Limited,
  Tallaght,
  Dublin 24.

Return to

  Johnson & Johnson Limited,
  Maidenhead,
  SL6 3UG.
  Johnson & Johnson Limited,
  Tallaght,
  Dublin 24.
  • Questions & comments?
  • 0808 238 9194
  • 1800 220044

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Safety information

CAUTION: Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water. For external use only. Do not apply on irritated skin. Keep out of reach of children

86 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Exfoliating

1 stars

I used this product and afterwards was left with a very red sore face My skin felt tight and looked burnt it was very uncomfortable for up to 24 hours afterwards

Terrible

1 stars

Don’t recommend Left my skin red , irritated and very hot with a burning sensation and swelling.

A must have

5 stars

I have tried every product out there from Drunk Elephant to mario badescu, Clean and Clear have always come out on top. Paired with the dual oil free moisturiser it is an easy and affordable skin care routine for anyone! My skin has never looked so smooth and clean!

Don’t recommend

1 stars

Left my skin red , irritated and very hot with a burning sensation and now very dry

Burnt my face

1 stars

I used this product twice the first time i used it i thought it was pretty good but it dried my skin out a little. I then used it a second the next day and immediately my face began to burn so i rinsed my face, however my face was all red and blotchy and looked sunburnt. 4 days later I am still blotchy and my skin is so sore and dry and begining to flake. I have no known allergies so not sure how this has happened.

keeps skin clear and soft

5 stars

this product is honestly amazing.It keeps your skin clear,soft and glowing

yes but no

2 stars

this did clear up my skin with a few uses but it also is very uncomfortable to use with its gel like texture and it made me skin dry, tight and very red and i don’t have sensitive skin at all

my skins better already

5 stars

after noticing a numbers of spots appearing on my forehead and gown dry my skin was, i asked my my step mum if she knew anything about helping this. she’s recommended this product and ordered the pack with the wipes and moisturiser as well. it delivered really quickly and after about 3 days of using it after i wake up and before i go to bed, i saw huge improvements to my skin and felt how soft it was becoming!

Finally found something that works :)

5 stars

I’ve been using this product for just under a year, and my skin is very clear, soft and smooth. When I first started to use this product my friends and family immediately noticed a difference in my skin. I recommend this product to a friend and she has absolutely adored it. I still get a spot every now and then but that’s primarily due to my age. However I do not remember when my last break out was.

love love love

5 stars

this left my skin smooth and clear almost immediately

