Clean & Clear Dual Action Moisturiser 100Ml

One of the best skin products ever!! 5 stars Review from cleanclearuk.com 4th February 2020 I had really bad, uncared for skin and simply using this daily has changed my skin drastically. I recommend it 100%. If your goal is clean and clear skin i recommend this product fully. I swear and stand by it. The best oil free daily moisturiser do date!!!

Absolutely amazing! 5 stars Review from cleanclearuk.com 28th December 2019 I have been using this moisturiser religiously for the past few years now and can honestly say that I won’t ever stop using it! I tend to have quite sensitive skin and my skin has always reacted awfully with moisturisers that contain oil so when i discovered this moisturiser was oil free it was a God send! This product prevents spots, has a light consistency, a little goes a long way and it keeps my skin looking fresh and healthy! I use this product when i wake up and just before i go to sleep, I have never found a moisturiser before that works for both! Would 100% recommend this product to anyone no matter what your skin type is!!

Bad moisturizer 1 stars Review from cleanclearuk.com 26th May 2018 I had bought this moisturizer because I thought it would be suitable for my skin but it turned out to be very bad for my skin. It stinger my face and got many spots on my forehead. Never have had spots on my forehead but with this moisturizer my skin turned very bad and don’t recommend it.

AMAZING 5 stars Review from cleanclearuk.com 9th December 2017 I rarely write reviews but this stuff is amazing. I struggle with combination skin, excema/extremely dry and very sensitive in some places while oily on my t-zone...this cream is the perfect solution that works for both!! Helps to clear up my spots aswell as keep my face soft, and it doesn't even sting on the dry areas like other creams do. It soaks in so fast and makes your face feel so refreshed and not greasy at all. Love this product!

Super smooth 5 stars Review from cleanclearuk.com 27th September 2017 My teen has been using this for almost 3 weeks now and to begin with we didn't expect it to smell so good. Normally she has really dry skin around her nose and cheeks....not anymore and as for those under the skin pimples she gets on her forehead....so clean, clear and smooth. Even after the first use we could notice a difference. Absolutely loving it...and that's from the mouth of my very fussy teen. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic product! 5 stars Review from cleanclearuk.com 27th September 2017 I never usually use products on my face but now I’m getting older I noticed I was starting to break out in spots. After a few days of using the product I noticed my skin starting to feel so much better. It didn’t do much for the spots I already had but I didn’t notice I didn’t get any new spots. From the results so far with this product I would definitely recommend it and I shall continue to use it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clean & clear 4 stars Review from cleanclearuk.com 27th September 2017 My daughter used this for two weeks before I wrote this review. She said it was good. It helped get rid of spots and made the skin less oily. At the time of starting the product her akin was especially bad and spotty The smell of the product was pleasant and texture was smooth and silky. Only negative was that it sometimes burnt when applied [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely great 5 stars Review from cleanclearuk.com 27th September 2017 My teenage daughter is living this cream she says she's addicted to it it's that nice, so in teenage terms I think that's s thumbs up it does what it says it does it's light nicely fragranced all round great cream [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Better than expected 4 stars Review from cleanclearuk.com 27th September 2017 My two teenage girls and I have all been using this Clean & Clear moisturiser. I find it leaves my skin smooth and soft, it works wonders on my eldest daughters skin it has cleared up current spots and no new ones have appeared. Only downside is we have all noticed that if product is applied too closely to lip area it tingles, so avoid lip area. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]