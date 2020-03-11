Nivea Childrens Coloured Sun Spray F30 200Ml

NIVEA SUN Kids Protect & Care Coloured Lotion Spray provides children with highly effective SPF 30 protection against sunburn and sun-induced skin damage. After application, the moisturising lotion immediately protects against sun exposure and long-term UV-induced skin damage and helps to reduce the risk of sun allergies. The sunscreen offers instant UVA/UVB protection and has an extra water resistant formula which is ideal for taking to the beach or to the swimming pool on a hot summer’s day. The sunscreen is also coloured to ensure even coverage and to make sure you don´t miss any spots!

Method of application: Spray the sunscreen liberally over all exposed areas of the skin, making sure to cover the ears, face, neck and other hard to reach areas. Rub in thoroughly and let the cream dry. Reapply to ensure adequate coverage and no missed areas before going outside. Reapply frequently especially after swimming, perspiring and drying with a towel. Even when protected avoid over-exposure to the sun as it is a serious health threat.

Skin compatibility dermatologically approved.

Product benefits:

Coloured - Ensures even coverage

SPF 30 - High factor reduces the risk of sun damage

Water Resistant - Highly water-resistant formula

Immediate Protection - Instantly protects against harmful UV rays

Moisturising - Gently moisturises children’s delicate skin