Tesco Office Metal 2 Hole Punch

Does the job
I bought this a few weeks ago as I needed a second hole puncher. It is basic, probably not a good idea to punch a lot of paper at one time, but it is functional and does the job.
Good hole punch
A very sturdy hole punch and very good value for money, just slightly on the larger side for carrying around.
Excellent product
The item is really excellent value for money. I cannot fault it in anyway.
Great Product!
Its Great, works really well. Love the measure makes life a lot easier!! Amazing price for such good quality. Definitely a good purchase
Sturdy holes
Good holepunch, good to use and easy. Great purchase
Reaonsably priced, easy collection.
I ordered this online, then was able to collect from my local garage on the way home from work. Fantastic service at a great price, very happy!
5 star
Excellent does the job easy to use and great value