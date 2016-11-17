By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Office Metal 2 Hole Punch

Tesco Office Metal 2 Hole Punch
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Product Description

  • Punches 16 sheets of 80gsm paper
  • Includes pull-out measuring rule
  • Made from metal with heavy-duty springs
  • metal 2 hole punch

Information

7 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Does the job

5 stars

I bought this a few weeks ago as I needed a second hole puncher. It is basic, probably not a good idea to punch a lot of paper at one time, but it is functional and does the job.

Good hole punch

4 stars

A very sturdy hole punch and very good value for money, just slightly on the larger side for carrying around.

Excellent product

5 stars

The item is really excellent value for money. I cannot fault it in anyway.

Great Product!

5 stars

Its Great, works really well. Love the measure makes life a lot easier!! Amazing price for such good quality. Definitely a good purchase

Sturdy holes

4 stars

Good holepunch, good to use and easy. Great purchase

Reaonsably priced, easy collection.

5 stars

I ordered this online, then was able to collect from my local garage on the way home from work. Fantastic service at a great price, very happy!

5 star

5 stars

Excellent does the job easy to use and great value

