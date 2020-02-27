Duracell Ultra AA 4 Pack

Product Description
- Ultra Power Type AA Alkaline Batteries
- Ultra power
- Battery includes tester to monitor life
- 4 pack
- - Duracell Ultra Power battery uses unique Powercheck technology that lets you test the remaining power in each battery
- - Our #1 longest-lasting battery enabled with high density core (Duracell's longest-lasting AA alkaline battery on average across 2015 IEC standard tests)
- - Our best battery, suited for everyday devices with extra performance for high drain devices
- - Duracell Ultra Power makes your torch shine longer and brighter (results produced vs leading competitors based on the Led Lenser M5 torch ANSI/NEMA Fl1 Flashlight basic performance standard; results may vary by device and usage patterns)
- - Superior Nylon top closure helps preventing our batteries from leakage
- - Duralock technology keeps unused Duracell batteries fresh and powered for up to 10 years in ambient storage
- - Available in AAA, AA, C, D and 9V sizes
- Duracell offers a wide range of batteries to be used in electronics that require reliable power. Duracell Ultra Power AA batteries are alkaline batteries ideal for powering all your devices with extra performance for high drain devices. Duracell Ultra Power alkaline batteries are our #1 longest-lasting batteries enabled with high density core (Duracell's longest-lasting AA alkaline battery on average across 2015 IEC standard tests) and are available in size AA, AAA, C, D and 9V. The Powercheck technology makes it easy to check how much power is left in each battery to avoid unnecessary interruptions in your device usage and enables you to re-use your batteries in low drain devices even when they no longer work in high drain devices (keep batteries together and not mix with unused batteries in second device). You simply press the white dots on both ends of the battery and see the remaining amount of power on the energy meter. Additionally, Duralock technology keeps unused Duracell batteries fresh and powered up to 10 years in ambient storage. These batteries are best Duracell's alkaline proposition for high drain devices, such as digital camera, photoflash, high powered toys or boomboxes, and of course are great fit for the regularly used devices as motorized toys, flashlights, portable game controllers, shavers, CD players, toothbrushes and any other.
Information
Produce of
Made in Belgium
Warnings
- Caution: Check for correct polarity (+/-). Do not disassemble, recharge or dispose of in fire. Do not mix used and new batteries, different brands or types.
Name and address
- Duracell Batteries BVBA.,
- Nijverheidslaan 7,
- 3200 Aarschot,
- Belgium.
- Duracell International Operations Sàrl.,
- Rue de Pré de la Bichette 1,
Return to
- www.duracell.com
Net Contents
4 x Batteries
Safety information
Caution: Check for correct polarity (+/-). Do not disassemble, recharge or dispose of in fire. Do not mix used and new batteries, different brands or types.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020