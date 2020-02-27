Duracell Plus C 2 Pack

Product Description
- Duracell Plus Battery C Pk2 81275429
- 1.5V alkaline
- Pack of 2
- Duracell offers a wide range of batteries to be used in electronics that require reliable power. Duracell Plus Power C batteries are multi-purpose alkaline batteries ideal for reliably powering everyday devices that require a kick of additional power. Duracell Plus Power alkaline batteries are available in size AA, AAA, C, D, 4.5V and 9V. Duralock technology keeps unused Duracell batteries fresh and powered for up to 10 years in ambient storage. These batteries give you the freedom to enjoy the use of your appliances by giving you a product you can rely on. The Duracell Plus Power batteries are best used when you are looking for reliable, long-lasting power in your every day devices such as motorized toys, flashlights, portable games consoles, shavers, remote controls, CD players, etc.
- Duralock technology keeps unused Duracell batteries fresh and powered for up to 10 years in ambient storage
- Duracell Plus Power alkaline C batteries - long-lasting power guaranteed
- Duracell Plus Power batteries are multi-purpose alkaline batteries suited for everyday devices
- Available in AA, AAA, C, D, 4.5V and 9V sizes
Information
Warnings
- Caution: Check for correct polarity (+/-). Do not disassemble, recharge or dispose of in fire. Do not mix used and new batteries, different brands or types.
Name and address
- Duracell South Africa Pty Ltd.,
- 405 The Point Centre,
- 76 Regent Road,
- Sea Point,
- 8060,
- Cape Town,
Return to
- Duracell South Africa Pty Ltd.,
- 405 The Point Centre,
- 76 Regent Road,
- Sea Point,
- 8060,
- Cape Town,
- Western Cape.
Net Contents
2 x Batteries
Safety information
Caution: Check for correct polarity (+/-). Do not disassemble, recharge or dispose of in fire. Do not mix used and new batteries, different brands or types.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020