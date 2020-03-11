L’Oreal Studio Line Invisible Hold Gel Strong 150Ml
Product Description
- For more style tips check out www.hairstyle.com
- Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients
- L'Oreal Studio Line Invisi Hold Gel Extra Strength gives up to 24 hours extra strength hold.
- An invisible supple hold for a natural looking style.
- No visible residue
- Gentle on hair
- No stickiness
- No stiffness
- No flaking
- *Instrumental Test
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua / Water, Propylene Glycol, VP/Acrylates/Lauryl Methacrylate Copolymer, Sorbitol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Magnesium Gluconate, Triethanolamine, Chlorphenesin, Calcium Gluconate, Ammonium Polyacryldimethyltauramide / Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Limonene, Pentasodium Pentetate, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Linalool, Methylparaben, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Parfum / Fragrance
Preparation and Usage
- Style Advice
- 1. Apply on dry or damp hair.
- 2. For a structured style spread evenly on your hair and then work & fine-tune with your fingers.
- Tip: For a sleeker style, smooth your hair using the palms of your hands.
Warnings
- Keep out of the reach of children.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
Return to
- For further expert advice, please contact:
- L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
- UK: 0800 0304 032
- ROI: 1800 818 672
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
- www.lorealparis.co.uk
Net Contents
1 x 150ml ℮ Gel
Safety information
Keep out of the reach of children.
