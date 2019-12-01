By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Crazy Jack Organic Dried Sultanas 375G

5(1)Write a review
Crazy Jack Organic Dried Sultanas 375G
£ 2.00
£5.34/kg

New

Product Description

  • Sun Dried Sultanas
  • Thank you for buying Crazy Jack Organic
  • Here's why we love organic farming:
  • It helps reduce the use of nasty artificial fertilisers and pesticides
  • It encourages Mother Nature's eco-system to flourish
  • For delicious recipe ideas visit us at www.crazyjack.co.uk
  • Find 'crazyjackorganic' on Facebook
  • Our treasured sultanas have been grown on the fertile plains around Izmir in Turkey since the 1980s. The vines have been flourishing ever since. Ripe and juicy, they're irresistible - not too sweet, just super tasty.
  • We started with a liking for sandals, tie-dyed T-Shirts and a belief that food should only be grown as nature intended. Convinced that there must be people who think the same way, we set out to find them. Some people called us crazy but that didn't stop us. Today, lots of people share our beliefs and we continue to work with passionate people all over the world to produce some of best organic food there is.
  • We're not crazy - just unshakably committed
  • Organic
  • No artificial additives
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

Organic Sultanas, Organic Sunflower Oil

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from sunlight

Produce of

Produced in Turkey

Preparation and Usage

  • Delicious on their own or added to some of your favourite sweet and savoury dishes for a little tasty 'zing'!

Additives

  • Free From Additives

Warnings

  • May contain the occasional stone

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Crazy Jack,
  • Community Foods Ltd,
  • London,
  • NW2 1LT.

Return to

  • We're pretty confident you will be, but if for any reason you are not satisfied with this product, please write to our customer service manager. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Crazy Jack,
  • Community Foods Ltd,
  • London,
  • NW2 1LT.

Net Contents

375g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1372 kJ/323 kcal
Fat 0.5g
of which saturates 0.1g
Carbohydrate 76g
of which sugars 69g
Fibre 2g
Protein 2.7g
Salt 0.05g

Safety information

View more safety information

May contain the occasional stone

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

I have been waiting for these to come to Tesco's.

5 stars

I have been waiting for these to come to Tesco's. They are the best.

